We're due a couple more days of milder weather before Sunday's cold front

    Thursday came with a high of 8 C in Calgary.

    Another warm day is in store for Friday.

    Expect sunshine in the morning and a few showers are possible in the afternoon.

    It will also get a little windy by noon in YYC.

    The warm weather will last for a couple more days.

    By Sunday morning, a cold front will sweep through.

    This will bring a cooler air mass in, and it will likely kick off with a rain-snow mix.

    It's a little early to forecast amounts, but at this point it looks like one to three centimetres of snow is possible Sunday.

