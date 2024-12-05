We're due a couple more days of milder weather before Sunday's cold front

Thursday came with a high of 8 C in Calgary.

Another warm day is in store for Friday.

Expect sunshine in the morning and a few showers are possible in the afternoon.

It will also get a little windy by noon in YYC.

The warm weather will last for a couple more days.

By Sunday morning, a cold front will sweep through.

This will bring a cooler air mass in, and it will likely kick off with a rain-snow mix.

It's a little early to forecast amounts, but at this point it looks like one to three centimetres of snow is possible Sunday.