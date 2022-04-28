'We're excited about this year:' Stampeders ready to kick off a new CFL season

As with every season, the Calgary Stampeders head into the 2022 CFL season with great expectations.

The Stamps were a young team in 2021 and finished the year with an 8-6 record before dropping a 33-30 heartbreaker to the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the western semi-final.

Stamps president and general manager John Hufnagel says he expects the team to be better this year.

"We're excited about this year and obviously everyone starts (with a record of) zero and zero, so it's time to go to work and the sun is shining out there. We're ready to go."

VETERANS RETURNING

The rookies hit the field for training camp on May 11 while veterans start on May 15.

The Stampeders open the regular season June 9 when they play host to the Montreal Alouettes.

The Stamps had a busy off-season, bringing back many of their key veterans. Head coach Dave Dickenson says the team accomplished what they wanted to in the off-season.

"I like what we've done," Dickenson said.

"Our receiving corp and getting Reggie (Begelton) in the building again I think will really help that group," Dickinson said. "I do think our offensive line and bringing Derek Dennis back we've got a sold corp on the inside and I do think that's a group that will come together but it will take a little time. And getting (quarterbacks) Bo (Levi Mitchell) and Jake (Maier) back was huge."

HEALTH OF BO

One of the big question heading into the season will be the health of Mitchell who has been plagued by shoulder injuries.

Dickenson has seen his number one quarterback this off-season and says things look positive right now.

"I feel like his delivery is a little high and more natural and I feel like Bo is liking life right now. I see a smile on Bo's face. He's enjoying being around the guys and it feels like football again.

"We got our speaker taken off our stadium so our field is now open today (Thursday) for the first time in a while so hopefully we get some guys out there throwing and hopefully I can watch him chuck it around."

The Stamps had a busy off season, bringing back many of their key veterans.

RULE CHANGES

The game will look a little different on the field this year as the CFL announced a number of rule change on Wednesday that are meant to make the game even faster.

The biggest ones are as follows:

* The hash marks will be moved closer to centre field from 28 yards instead of 24 which will allow offences to use their entire playbook;

* To help the return game all no yards penalties will now be 15 yards; and

* Offence will get a bigger head start after a field goal or single. They will now start at the 40 yard line instead of the 35.

IMPROVE THE FLOW

Hufnagel said the rule changes should improve the flow of the game and allow teams to make more big plays.

"A lot of the things that were discussed in the off -eason was trying to improve those two aspects of the Canadian game," he said. "Not to change it just make it a better product.

"The one I like the most is moving the hash marks," he added. "That will help open up the game a little bit more for the offence where the short side of the field will be a little bit wider, will be a little bit more difficult for the defences to defend."

The Stampeders will also play a pair of exhibition games this season. They at home to the B.C. Lions on May 28 and in Edmonton to face the Eskimos on June 3.