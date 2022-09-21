'We're just lost': Travellers say it's time to move on from travel restrictions

Ottawa plans to scrap random testing at airports, remove the vaccine requirement for travellers entering the country and making the controversial ArriveCAN app optional by September 30th. Ottawa plans to scrap random testing at airports, remove the vaccine requirement for travellers entering the country and making the controversial ArriveCAN app optional by September 30th.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina