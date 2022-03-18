'We’re not alone': Calgary churches ring bells in show of support for Ukraine

Calgary churches tolled their bells over the noon hour Friday as a symbol of hope, peace and strength to signify their love for those suffering during the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Churches across Alberta from different denominations joined in the effort as part of the Day of Prayer for Ukraine.

Bells rang for ten straight minutes at Calgary's St. Mary’s Cathedral where Father John Nemanic held a liturgy of the word for community members to show their support and pray together.

“I think we're such a diverse community and at the same time, there are a lot of Ukrainians who work downtown, or those of us who befriended Ukrainians,” he said.

“This is so important. To be getting together, to pray and express our solidarity as a community, and also invoke God's mercy that hearts would change, that there would be peace, and to realize that this war is so catastrophic.”

Several community members took in the service, including Lidia Bombasorbo, who stumbled upon the service and didn’t realize its significance until she walked inside the church.

“I originally came here because I had an appointment with one of the priests, so I did not know that there was going to be the service, but when I was told about this I thought 'what a gift it is to be able to be in a place where we collectively pray for Ukraine,'” she said.

Many attending the liturgy were overcome with emotion as the bells rang on for several minutes, including Sister Pat Derbyshire.

“When I heard the bells start ringing, that’s when I almost started crying for the people in Ukraine and I know, we pray because there’s an energy that goes forth beyond just speaking to God,” Derbyshire said.

“I really believe in that energy that can help with the bringing of peace. I feel very sad for the people of Ukraine and all their struggles that are going on now, and at the same time, even though it was difficult, I was praying for Putin that he will have some kind of change of heart.”

The bells were heard throughout the downtown area, and even as far as the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church where Father Roman Palanchak felt strong support.

“It means a lot to us to know that we're not alone here in Calgary,” he said.

“Many of our parishioners are under an extreme amount of stress and anxiety with loved ones back home in Ukraine constantly calling back and forth, so it’s good to know that not only are we are organizing prayers of intercession for peace and for reconciliation at this time and that the war would come to an end.”