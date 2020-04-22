CALGARY -- City of Calgary officials are encouraged by the sacrifices of Calgarians who are taking steps to help flatten the COVID-19 contraction curve but admit there is no immediate end in sight to social distancing recommendations.

"You've been making sacrifices in your life, you've been making changes in your life," said Calgary Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) Chief Tom Sampson. "You're saving lives and you're heroes for it."

Mayor Nenshi says the city is fielding bona fide questions from the public regarding what is permitted during these unusual times.

"We want people to get out and get some exercise but I'm asking you to do that in your own neighbourhood," said Nenshi.

According to the mayor, 95 per cent of Calgarians live within a five minute walk from a park and he encourages the use of the green spaces with respect for proper social distancing. Nenshi says outdoor yoga groups, running groups and picnic plans should be reconsidered until the recently adopted guidelines are removed.

"When in doubt, don't go out."

Sampson says that Calgary 311 has received 182 questions from the public over the last five days seeking clarification on the current health order as well as 152 bylaw service requests regarding suspected infractions. The service requests consisted of:

69 social distancing concerns in public areas

36 concerns on private property

26 reports of gatherings of groups of more than 15 people

21 reports of playground use

The ongoing health order has prompted the city to cancel several community cleanups. Effective this week, residents are permitted to leave additional bags next to their black bins and additional paper bags of compost next to their green bins for collection.

Sampson adds that there are currently no plans to close the city's off-leash dog parks. Calgary Parks and bylaw officers are monitoring the parks that, as of recent, are operating at between 50 to 75 per cent capacity.