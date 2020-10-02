CALGARY -- Tip: Check right at the bottom for some lovely lunar!

It’s challenging to call this coming five-day forecast fall-like, save for the changing colours among the foliage. We’re not into record-breaking territory, but we most certainly are above the 15C seasonal normal.

I mentioned smoke for a brief while yesterday, and again, that’s an element, but it will be largely above us and will have little impact on surface conditions. The potential is there for a few hazy moments, punctuating the otherwise bright, sunny day ahead.

This model shows our surface smoke potential (it’s a model, after all!) from 6 p.m. tonight to 6 p.m. tomorrow:

Here’s the five-day forecast:

Today:

Sunny

Daytime high: 21C

Evening: clear, low 5C

Tomorrow:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 18C

Evening: some cloud, low 11C

Sunday:

Partly cloudy, wildly small chance for late-day showers

Daytime high: 21C

Evening: clear, low 7C

Monday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 22C

Evening: some cloud, low 11C

Tuesday:

Mostly sunny

Daytime high: 23C

Evening: clear, low 5C

Richard took a stroll through Fish Creek Provincial Park and snapped this lovely fall photo:

And Tony caught the Harvest Moon over Calgary from Strathcona Hill. What a shot!

The Harvest Moon is the closest full moon to the autumnal equinox, which came on Sept. 22nd. But, with the lunar cycle taking 29.5 days, that means we’ll get a Blue Moon this month, which is the second full moon in a Julian calendar month. And it will fall on Halloween!

Why is this rare?

The full lunar cycle by specific day normally takes 19 years but — because the lunar cycle flips through alternate cycles, called Metonic cycles — we had full moons a day removed. So, instead of Halloween full moons in 2001, 1982, and 1963, they fell on Nov. 1st. The last Halloween full moon came in 1944.

