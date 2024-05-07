We should be in positive double-digit temperatures for Friday and the weekend

The showers will taper off Tuesday night in Calgary.

It will still be gusty, but not as gusty as it was in the daytime on Tuesday.

Tuesday, our peak gust in Calgary was 89 km/h, and Tuesday night, it will drop to 50 km/h.

Wednesday, we will be left with residual cloud cover for most of the day.

We will get back into the double digits again:

Areas in the southeastern part of the province (south of Brooks and Medicine Hat) will likely have rain through much of Wednesday.

Thursday, a ridge of high pressure will build in.

This will give us lots of sunshine for the rest of the week and our temperatures will soar.

Friday and the weekend will be well into the 20s.