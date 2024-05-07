CALGARY
Calgary

    • We should be in positive double-digit temperatures for Friday and the weekend

    Share

    The showers will taper off Tuesday night in Calgary.

    It will still be gusty, but not as gusty as it was in the daytime on Tuesday.

    Tuesday, our peak gust in Calgary was 89 km/h, and Tuesday night, it will drop to 50 km/h.

    Wednesday, we will be left with residual cloud cover for most of the day.

    We will get back into the double digits again:

    Areas in the southeastern part of the province (south of Brooks and Medicine Hat) will likely have rain through much of Wednesday.

    Thursday, a ridge of high pressure will build in.

    This will give us lots of sunshine for the rest of the week and our temperatures will soar.

    Friday and the weekend will be well into the 20s.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News