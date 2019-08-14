With their backs against the wall, Calgary’s professional soccer team has nothing to lose when they face the Montreal Impact on Wednesday in the second leg of the Canadian Championship semifinal.

That’s the message Calgary Cavalry FC head coach Tommy Wheeldon Jr. is trying to impart on his squad.

The Cavalry, who play in the brand new Canadian Premier League, will take on Major League Soccer’s Impact at Spruce Meadows.

Calgary dropped the first leg of the Canadian Championship semifinal 2-1 on the road in Montreal last Wednesday. Now they’ll need to either win 1-0, or by two goals if Montreal scores, to advance in the aggregate system, with away goals serving as the tie-breaker.

If the Cavalry were to win 2-1, the teams would be square at 3-3 after two games, with one home goal each, and would require overtime.

"We've got to start well, get the crowd on our side," Wheeldon Jr. said. "As long as we're in the game and it stays that one-goal game, we've always got a chance. We know the side we are. We'll always create our chances and we're very clinical when we have it, so we've just got to make sure we keep the game tight and cagey and stay in the game."

Calgary midfielder Sergio Camargo echoed the words of his gaffer, noting a berth in the Canadian Championship final, which was thought to only be possible for Canada’s more experienced teams, could be in reach for the Cavalry.

“It's simple, play our game and win 1-0," said Camargo, who scored Calgary's lone goal against Montreal.

"That would be the easiest result for us to get to go through, so that's our game plan."

Part of the team’s confidence likely comes from the opposing team’s injury list, which now includes Impact star Ignacio Piatti. He scored both of his team’s goals during the first leg.

"It's going to be a battle," said Impact midfielder Samuel Piette. "Cavalry is going to go all in at home, for sure. They want to surprise us.”

How did they get here?

The Cavalry started their Canadian Championship run against Victoria’s Pacific FC, winning 4-1 on aggregate. They followed it up with a 3-2 aggregate win against Hamilton’s Forge FC in the second round.

After dusting off their CPL competition, the Cavs had to do battle with the MLS’ Vancouver Whitecaps. After tying the first game 0-0 at home, the Cavalry were able to get the 2-1 win on the road to advance to the semis, and a date with the Impact.

The Cavalry are the only CPL team left in the competition. On the other side of the bracket, the MLS’ Toronto FC will take on the Ottawa Fury of the United Soccer League, the second-tier of American professional soccer, Wednesday night. TFC are up 2-0 going into game-two at home.