CALGARY -- Lethbridge Police Service officials confirm two people face charges following an investigation that resulted in the recovery of more than $120,000 worth of stolen property.

The investigation led police to a residence in the hamlet of Granum, Alta., northwest of Lethbridge, on Tuesday afternoon.

The female suspect was arrested by police shortly before 3 p.m. but the male suspect barricaded himself inside the home. Officers suspected the man was armed.

RCMP members, including the emergency response team, were deployed to the scene at around 6 p.m.

Shortly before 10 p.m., officers entered the home and arrested the man without incident. No weapons were located inside the home.

RCMP confirm a third person who had outstanding warrants was a;sp arrested at the scene.

According to LPS, six vehicles have been recovered that had been stolen from communities between Calgary and Lethbridge. One of the stolen vehicles had multiple weapons inside.

As a result of the investigation, 36-year-old Nicholas Scout and 29-year-old Tila Scout — who are not related despite having the same surname — have been charged. Both of the accused are Lethbridge residents.

Nicholas Scout faces charges that include:

Possession of stolen property over $5,000 (three counts);

Possession of stolen property under $5,000 (three counts);

Theft under $5,000;

Break and enter to commit theft; and,

Failing to comply with release order conditions (six counts).

He remained in custody ahead of his court appearance scheduled for Friday.

Tila Scout has been charged with:

Possession of stolen property over $5,000 (two counts);

Break and enter to commit theft; and,

Resist arrest.

She has been released from custody ahead of her court appearance scheduled for April 12.