Weapons and drugs seized by Lethbridge police, 3 people arrested

CALGARY -

Three people are facing charges after Lethbridge police seized weapons and drugs while investigating reports of suspicious activity late Monday.

Police were called to an alley in the 500 block of 13th Avenue N. about 11:30 p.m. and three people were arrested in a detached garage after officers seized a small quantity of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

A number of weapons were also seized, including 11 throwing knives, plastic knuckles, bear spray and a pellet gun.

Nevada Vander Meer, 27, of Lethbridge, is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and carrying a concealed weapon. He also had 10 outstanding warrants.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 26.

Natasha Bree Smith, 23, of Glenwood, is charged with possession of a controlled substance.

She was released for a scheduled court appearance on Feb. 17, 2022.

Renee Star Oka, 27, of Lethbridge, was also arrested on outstanding warrants.

Police say additional charges could be laid.