Weapons and drugs seized near Lethbridge supervised consumption site, two facing charges
A machete, baseball bat, baton and bear spray were seized by police near the Lethbridge Supervised Consumption Site. (Lethbridge police)
Published Friday, September 20, 2019 11:03AM MDT
After observing two men near the supervised consumption site in Lethbridge, one with a metal bar sticking out of his jacket, Lethbridge police investigated further and seized a number of weapons and drugs.
The men were seen on the west side of the building just before 10 p.m. Thursday and one was found to be in possession of a machete, baseball bat, bear spray and metal bar.
He was also found to be in breach of probation conditions.
The second male was found to be breaching a 24-hour curfew and police say he was in possession of 2.7 grams of methamphetamine and a small amount of fentanyl.
Ramsey Wilfed Eagle Plume, 21 of Lethbridge is charged with possessing offensive weapons, carry concealed weapons and failing to comply with a probation order.
He remained in custody Friday morning awaiting a bail hearing.
Cameron Christopher Weasel Head, 27 of Standoff is charged with breaching the conditions of a recognizance, possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a controlled substance and possession of stolen property.
He also remained in custody Friday morning awaiting a bail hearing.