After observing two men near the supervised consumption site in Lethbridge, one with a metal bar sticking out of his jacket, Lethbridge police investigated further and seized a number of weapons and drugs.

The men were seen on the west side of the building just before 10 p.m. Thursday and one was found to be in possession of a machete, baseball bat, bear spray and metal bar.

He was also found to be in breach of probation conditions.

The second male was found to be breaching a 24-hour curfew and police say he was in possession of 2.7 grams of methamphetamine and a small amount of fentanyl.

Ramsey Wilfed Eagle Plume, 21 of Lethbridge is charged with possessing offensive weapons, carry concealed weapons and failing to comply with a probation order.

He remained in custody Friday morning awaiting a bail hearing.

Cameron Christopher Weasel Head, 27 of Standoff is charged with breaching the conditions of a recognizance, possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a controlled substance and possession of stolen property.

He also remained in custody Friday morning awaiting a bail hearing.