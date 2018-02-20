A 29-year-old man is facing charges after Lethbridge police responded to a firearm complaint at Park Place Mall on Sunday.

Emergency crews were called to the mall at about 2:45 p.m. after someone reported seeing a man with a handgun in the food court area.

Police say the suspect approached another male and said he had a gun.

Officers responded in force and took three people into custody from the mall and arrested a fourth in the city’s downtown area. The three people from the mall were later released.

Jeffery Robert Weasel Head, 29, of Standoff, is charged with assault with a weapon, using an imitation firearm during the commission of an offence and causing a disturbance.

A weapon was not recovered but police say evidence suggests it was a BB gun.

Weasel Head has been released from custody with conditions and has been banned from the mall.

He is scheduled to appear in court on March 2, 2018.