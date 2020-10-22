CALGARY -- A number of weapons, including loaded firearms, and drugs were seized during traffic stops in Red Deer last month, RCMP announced on Thursday.

Members of the Downtown Patrol Unit (DPU) made 58 arrests resulting in 102 charges during the month of September. That includes two traffic stops that turned up loaded firearms.

The first happened Sept. 3 when DPU members pulled an unregistered vehicle over. During the stop, officers observed a weapon and a further search of the vehicle turned up three loaded firearms, ammunition and stolen mail.

Brandon Loughlin, 23, of Stettler, is now facing 25 charges including:

Two counts of carrying a concealed weapon;

Three counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm;

Three counts of careless use of a firearm;

Three counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose;

Possession of break-in instrument;

Six counts of possession of property obtained by crime;

Possession of a controlled substance;

Three counts of unauthorized possession of firearm in a motor vehicle, and;

Failure to comply with probation order.

Loughlin is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 4.

The second seizure happened Sept. 8 during another traffic stop. Officers learned the licence plate was associated with a vehicle reported stolen a few days previous and a subsequent search turned up a loaded firearm.

Jay Dee Coffman, 36, of Red Deer, is facing 12 charges, including:

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose;

Two counts of possession of a firearm while prohibited;

Two counts possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition;

Five counts of failure to comply with release conditions;

Possession of a controlled substance, and;

Possession of property obtained by crime.

Coffman is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 22.

The passenger, Kyle McGray, 31, of Red Deer, is facing seven charges, including:

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose;

Possession of prohibited firearm with ammunition;

Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, and;

Possession of a controlled substance.

Police say McGray failed to appear at an October court date, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.