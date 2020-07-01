Advertisement
Weather advisory ended for Calgary and surrounding area
Social media users have been posting photos of possible funnel clouds in southern Alberta. (Twitter/Terri Spivak)
CALGARY -- A weather advisory issued for Calgary and surrounding areas has ended, according to Environment Canada.
Earlier in the afternoon, an advisory was issued, warning that funnel clouds could form over Calgary and the surrounding area, Environment Canada warned Wednesday.
"These types of funnel clouds are generated by weak rotation under rapidly growing clouds or weak thunderstorms," the warning read.
"This weak rotation is normally not a danger near the ground. However, there is a chance that this rotation could intensify and become a weak landspout tornado."
There's a 30 per cent chance of scattered showers Wednesday evening, with skies expected to clear and temperatures warming into the low 20s Thursday through Sunday.
As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, warnings were in place for:
- Calgary
- Brooks-Strathmore-Vulcan
- Airdrie-Cochrane-Olds-Sundre
- Drumheller-Three Hills
- Hanna-Coronation-Oyen
- Red Deer-Ponoka-Innisfail-Stettler
Rainfall warnings were also in place in a northwest section of the province.