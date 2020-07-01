CALGARY -- A weather advisory issued for Calgary and surrounding areas has ended, according to Environment Canada.

Earlier in the afternoon, an advisory was issued, warning that funnel clouds could form over Calgary and the surrounding area, Environment Canada warned Wednesday.

"These types of funnel clouds are generated by weak rotation under rapidly growing clouds or weak thunderstorms," the warning read.

"This weak rotation is normally not a danger near the ground. However, there is a chance that this rotation could intensify and become a weak landspout tornado."

There's a 30 per cent chance of scattered showers Wednesday evening, with skies expected to clear and temperatures warming into the low 20s Thursday through Sunday.

As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, warnings were in place for:

Calgary

Brooks-Strathmore-Vulcan

Airdrie-Cochrane-Olds-Sundre

Drumheller-Three Hills

Hanna-Coronation-Oyen

Red Deer-Ponoka-Innisfail-Stettler

Rainfall warnings were also in place in a northwest section of the province.