CALGARY -- Weather warnings are in place for several areas in central and southern Alberta as a band of snow moves across the province.

The warnings say visibility will be greatly reduced and snow will accumulate quickly.

"Overall snowfall amounts will likely approach 10-15 cm, however the bulk of that snow has already fallen and the low visibility is the main hazard at this time," reads the warning.

As of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, the areas covered by the warning include:

  • Airdrie, Cochrane, Olds, Sundre
  • Drumheller, Three Hills
  • Red Deer, Ponoka, Innisfail, Stettler
  • Edmonton, St. Albert, Sherwood Park
  • Fort Saskatchewan, Vegreville, Redwater, Smoky Lake
  • Leduc, Camrose, Wetaskiwin, Tofield
  • Slave Lake
  • Spruce Grove, Morinville, Mayerthorpe, Evansburg
  • Westlock, Barrhead, Athabasca

An extreme cold warning is also in place for Fort Chipewyan-Wood Buffalo National Park as temperatures in that area are expected to drop to between -40 C and -45 C.

For updated information on weather warnings, visit the Environment Canada website.