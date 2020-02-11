Weather warnings in place for parts of central and southern Alberta
Weather warnings are in place for parts of central and southern Alberta. (Environment Canada)
CALGARY -- Weather warnings are in place for several areas in central and southern Alberta as a band of snow moves across the province.
The warnings say visibility will be greatly reduced and snow will accumulate quickly.
"Overall snowfall amounts will likely approach 10-15 cm, however the bulk of that snow has already fallen and the low visibility is the main hazard at this time," reads the warning.
As of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, the areas covered by the warning include:
- Airdrie, Cochrane, Olds, Sundre
- Drumheller, Three Hills
- Red Deer, Ponoka, Innisfail, Stettler
- Edmonton, St. Albert, Sherwood Park
- Fort Saskatchewan, Vegreville, Redwater, Smoky Lake
- Leduc, Camrose, Wetaskiwin, Tofield
- Slave Lake
- Spruce Grove, Morinville, Mayerthorpe, Evansburg
- Westlock, Barrhead, Athabasca
An extreme cold warning is also in place for Fort Chipewyan-Wood Buffalo National Park as temperatures in that area are expected to drop to between -40 C and -45 C.
For updated information on weather warnings, visit the Environment Canada website.