CALGARY -- A severe thunderstorm watch has been called for a number of communities in central and southern Alberta, including Calgary.

Environment Canada put the watch in place at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

"Thunderstorms will develop along a surface trough this afternoon and continue into the evening. Some of these thunderstorms may become severe," the agency says on its website.

It adds large hail has the potential to damage property and cause injury while strong winds can toss loose objects into the air, damage structures and trees.

The following communities are included in the advisory:

A section of northern Alberta, High Level - Rainbow Lake - Fort Vermilion - Mackenzie Hwy, is also under its own thunderstorm watch.

Last weekend, a massive thunderstorm that brought hail, wind and a torrential downpour struck the city of Calgary. Much of the damage was centred in the northeast part of the city as residents in Redstone, Falconridge and Taradale saw their vehicles pummeled and the siding on their homes torn apart.

City councillor George Chahal, whose ward encompasses those communities, said the damage from the event on June 13 is likely estimated to be around $1 billion.

Environment Canada says severe thunderstorm watches are called when there is the potential for thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds and torrential rainfall.