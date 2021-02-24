CALGARY -- Registration opened Wednesday morning for Alberta seniors to book vaccination appointments, but the system crashed within minutes, leaving many frustrated.

"As anticipated, we are experiencing very high volumes with the AHS COVID-19 immunization booking tool," officials wrote on social media.

"The tool remains live. If you are having trouble accessing the site, please try again shortly. Thank you for your patience."

All Albertans age 75 and older — including those who will turn 75 this year — could begin booking appointments at 8 a.m. Wednesday by calling Health Link (811) or using and an online portal to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Anyone born in 1946 or earlier is eligible as part of Phase 1B of the province's vaccination plan rollout. First Nations and Metis who are age 65 or older are also eligible. Vaccines will be provided in two doses, given five to six weeks apart.

There will be 58 sites set up to deliver vaccinations, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said on Tuesday.

Officials have said the first appointments will be available as early as 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

