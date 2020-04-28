LETHBRIDGE -- Brides and grooms who've been planning their big day for some time will need to wait a bit longer thanks to COVID-19.

That's because restrictions on large gatherings even include personal events such as weddings.

Kiara Schmidt says the situation posed by the virus has been "extremely stressful."

She was set of marry her beau Blake Kempenaar on May 30, but now that won't be happening.

"We were looking to have around 200 people. It was going to be a spring wedding we had blush colours," Schmidt recalls. "We were all excited for the day and we've been planning for a year and then all the sudden that date's not going to happen."

Since the province announced last week no gatherings of 15 or more people will be allowed throughout the summer, it’s forced them to move their wedding date.

"I’ve been really stressed out. It took me a year and half to plan a lot of this," said Schmidt. "My grandma lives in a seniors home and, you know, what if she can’t make it next year. That definitely has been at the back of my mind."

The future Mister and Mrs. Kempenaar are one of nearly one hundred couples who were set to get married at the Norland Estate, a historic Lethbridge wedding venue, this summer.

Staff at the facility say they've changed gears to help couples reschedule their events for a later date.

"Everybody has their one story, everybody has their own stress level and every family is unique," said co-owner Marci Stickel.

The company is forecasting a loss of nearly $2 million between the Norland Estate and Stickel's affiliated company LA Chefs and Catering. The Norland Estate has rescheduled approximately 60 weddings from 2020 into 2021.

"It’s been very stressful for my partner and myself," said Stickel.

A lot of excitement and organization goes into making a wedding happen so it's disappointing to have your save-the-date invitation postponed.

"It’s very exciting, it's very happy. We meet with wedding couples anywhere up to about eighteen months to two years before they get married."