Wednesday's high will be 17 C cooler than Tuesday, as frigid air moves in

Canadians are running out of time to prepare for the incoming cold weather.

Extreme cold warnings have already been issued for portions of the Northwest Territories, northern Alberta and Saskatchewan, with the national weather agency expected to expand those warnings over the coming days.

An extreme cold warning is issued in Alberta when either the ambient temperature or wind chill value reaches -40 C for at least two hours.

An Arctic air outbreak will drive daytime highs in Calgary 25 to 30 degrees below seasonal by the end of the week with corresponding overnight lows between -35 C to -45 C throughout Alberta.

Extreme cold warnings (teal) were issued by ECCC for northern Alberta and Saskatchewan Tuesday. The agency also issued snowfall warnings (white) and winter storm warnings (blue) for portions of B.C., Alberta and Saskatchewan.

This pattern reversal will see the jet stream situated much further south than it’s typical position, creating zonal flow across the southern prairies and drawing dangerously cold air into states ill-equipped for such temperatures.

Before that cold settles in, notable amounts of precipitation will impact British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan on Tuesday, prompting snowfall warnings and winter storm warnings from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

Active weather will also track across southern Ontario, Quebec and the northeastern half of the United States, with widespread significant accumulations expected and the potential for severe storm activity as far south as Florida.

Areas in southwestern Alberta including Waterton Lakes National Park are likely to receive up to 15 centimetres of snow Tuesday, with strong winds early in the day – impacting both traction and visibility.

Calgary is forecast to see around one to three centimetres of snow Tuesday, with a strong north wind of 20 to 40 km/h by the afternoon – making it feel six to 10 degrees colder than the ambient temperature.

As of 8 a.m. Tuesday the highways north and south of Calgary were in good driving condition, especially compared to the winter driving conditions west of the Rocky Mountains, including in Rogers Pass and near Fernie.

Extreme cold in the Prairies is unusual during an El Nino year, however once this kind of cold pattern moves in it can be a difficult to flip.

Not surprisingly there is some model disagreement regarding how long this cold spell will last, but there is reason to believe a reprieve is possible by Monday, including a forecast high of -9 C.