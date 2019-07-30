Herds of goats are working in various areas around the city to control invasive weeds.

It’s called ‘targeted grazing’, and was first introduced to Calgary in 2016 in a pilot project in Confluence Park.

The success of the pilot forced city administrators to change bylaws to allow working livestock.

Now three shepherds are managing their goats in Calgary.

“Canada thistle, clematis, and leafy spurge are the main ones we’re going after," said Cailey Chase.

She has 201 goats working on McHugh Bluff just north of Memorial Drive and west of the Centre Street Bridge.

“In the city here with all these big hills and the bushes and lots of people and it’s an off-leash dog park we have four people helping herd, and Bella who’s the border collie," Chase said.

Chris Manderson, the urban conservation lead with the city of Calgary, said “we find that the costs are roughly comparable to conventional herbicides so we don’t see it as an extra cost by any stretch.”

Manderson says using the goats for targeted grazing helps the city reduce the amount of chemicals it needs to fight invasive weeds.

“What we’re trying to do there is reintroduce native plants look at more effective ways to do weed control that don’t rely on herbicides and goats can provide a very effective way to do that”, said Manderson.

Two other shepherds are managing their goats at Ralph Klein Park and the Fish Creek Wast Water Treatment Plant.

More information is at calgary.ca/goatsor contact 311.