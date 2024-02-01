Weekend cool-down could impact highways early Saturday
A dominant ridge of high pressure over the Prairies produced more record-breaking temperatures Wednesday.
Another 11 communities set new maximum temperature records including Claresholm, Crowsnest, High River, Taber and Waterton areas. Calgary did not break a record, but started off Thursday with a temperature about 20 degrees warmer than the average overnight low of -14 C.
This pattern is expected to break down over the weekend allowing cooler air and precipitation to move across the southern Prairies. Depending on the timing highway conditions west of Calgary could become icy and/or snow-covered early Saturday as rain transitions to snow early in the day.
Daytime highs will briefly dip below seasonal next week with overnight lows dropping, but still hovering above average.
There will be some disorganization in the interim with unsettled conditions likely throughout southern Alberta, B.C. and Saskatchewan.
Portions of Northern Canada are likely to experience dangerously cold conditions as the polar vortex meanders south once again.
Extreme cold warnings and winter warnings may be issued, but as of Thursday morning Calgary is unlikely to meet any warning threshold criteria.
For the latest weather warnings from Environment and Climate Change Canada click here. Driving conditions from 511 Alberta can be found here, or here from Drive BC.
Massive Prairie meth bust likely to lead to other problems, activist warns
Outreach workers will be watching to see the impact on the streets after the largest drug seizure in Prairie history of 406 kilograms of meth, the equivalent to roughly four million illicit doses of the drug.
Canadian government to wait until after next federal election to expand assisted dying eligibility
The Liberal government is legislating a three-year delay to its controversial plan to expand eligibility for assisted dying to include those whose sole underlying condition is a mental illness.
The growing controversy over a Canadian technology sinking carbon into the oceans
Several Canadian regions will be recruited this year to help expand testing of a controversial theory: adding tons of magnesium hydroxide to waters around ocean-side communities will become an effective new tool in the urgent fight against global warming.
It's called 'cozy cardio.' In a world seeking comfort, some seek a happier mode of exercise
Political polarization. Economic struggles. Inequity. Climate change. War. In an often-bruising world, you can hardly blame people for seeking out ways to cushion themselves. From weighted blankets to "cozy" murder mystery novels to entire restaurants and cookbooks based on childhood comfort foods, the appetite for comfortable things just keeps growing. Now some are seeking comfort even in their physical exertion.
Unexpected $1,000 expense too much for most Canadians under 55: new survey
Many Canadians “lack a financial cushion” according to a new Angus Reid survey, which found majority of respondents under 55 could not handle an unexpected expense of more than $1,000.
Minor earthquake rattles Ontario-Quebec border
Earthquakes Canada reported a magnitude 3.7 earthquake occurred at 7:37 a.m. in Quebec, southeast of Valleyfield Quebec and east of Cornwall.
Mother, 2 girls in a hospital after 'corrosive substance' attack in London
A woman and her two young daughters were in a hospital on Thursday being treated for injuries after a man threw a corrosive substance at them in south London. Officers received reports that a man pushed a 3-year-old girl to the ground and threw an alkaline substance at her, her 8-year-old sister and their 31-year-old mother.
Lupus and other autoimmune diseases strike far more women than men. Now there's a clue why
Women are far more likely than men to get autoimmune diseases, when an out-of-whack immune system attacks their own bodies -- and new research may finally explain why.
Rogers hit by costs related to Shaw acquisition, reports Q4 profit down from year ago
Rogers Communications Inc. reported its fourth-quarter net income fell 35 per cent compared with a year ago as it was hit by costs related to its acquisition of Shaw Communications Inc.
