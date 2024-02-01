CALGARY
Calgary

    • Weekend cool-down could impact highways early Saturday

    Share

    A dominant ridge of high pressure over the Prairies produced more record-breaking temperatures Wednesday.

    Another 11 communities set new maximum temperature records including Claresholm, Crowsnest, High River, Taber and Waterton areas. Calgary did not break a record, but started off Thursday with a temperature about 20 degrees warmer than the average overnight low of -14 C.

    This pattern is expected to break down over the weekend allowing cooler air and precipitation to move across the southern Prairies. Depending on the timing highway conditions west of Calgary could become icy and/or snow-covered early Saturday as rain transitions to snow early in the day.

    Daytime highs will briefly dip below seasonal next week with overnight lows dropping, but still hovering above average.

    There will be some disorganization in the interim with unsettled conditions likely throughout southern Alberta, B.C. and Saskatchewan.

    Portions of Northern Canada are likely to experience dangerously cold conditions as the polar vortex meanders south once again.

    Extreme cold warnings and winter warnings may be issued, but as of Thursday morning Calgary is unlikely to meet any warning threshold criteria.

    For the latest weather warnings from Environment and Climate Change Canada click here. Driving conditions from 511 Alberta can be found here, or here from Drive BC.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    It's called 'cozy cardio.' In a world seeking comfort, some seek a happier mode of exercise

    Political polarization. Economic struggles. Inequity. Climate change. War. In an often-bruising world, you can hardly blame people for seeking out ways to cushion themselves. From weighted blankets to "cozy" murder mystery novels to entire restaurants and cookbooks based on childhood comfort foods, the appetite for comfortable things just keeps growing. Now some are seeking comfort even in their physical exertion.

    Mother, 2 girls in a hospital after 'corrosive substance' attack in London

    A woman and her two young daughters were in a hospital on Thursday being treated for injuries after a man threw a corrosive substance at them in south London. Officers received reports that a man pushed a 3-year-old girl to the ground and threw an alkaline substance at her, her 8-year-old sister and their 31-year-old mother.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News