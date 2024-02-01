Weekend cool-down could impact highways early Saturday

A dominant ridge of high pressure over the Prairies produced more record-breaking temperatures Wednesday.

Another 11 communities set new maximum temperature records including Claresholm, Crowsnest, High River, Taber and Waterton areas. Calgary did not break a record, but started off Thursday with a temperature about 20 degrees warmer than the average overnight low of -14 C.

This pattern is expected to break down over the weekend allowing cooler air and precipitation to move across the southern Prairies. Depending on the timing highway conditions west of Calgary could become icy and/or snow-covered early Saturday as rain transitions to snow early in the day.

Daytime highs will briefly dip below seasonal next week with overnight lows dropping, but still hovering above average.

There will be some disorganization in the interim with unsettled conditions likely throughout southern Alberta, B.C. and Saskatchewan.

Portions of Northern Canada are likely to experience dangerously cold conditions as the polar vortex meanders south once again.

Extreme cold warnings and winter warnings may be issued, but as of Thursday morning Calgary is unlikely to meet any warning threshold criteria.

For the latest weather warnings from Environment and Climate Change Canada click here. Driving conditions from 511 Alberta can be found here, or here from Drive BC.