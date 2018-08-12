

CTV Calgary Staff





The Calgary Police Service confirms foul play has been ruled out following the discovery of a body inside a Charleswood home on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a home in the 3400 block of 19 Street Northwest on Sunday morning and a lifeless man was located within the residence.

Police originally deemed the death suspicious but an autopsy conducted Monday determined the death was not a homicide.

The age and identity of the deceased has not been released.