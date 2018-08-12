CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Weekend death in northwest home no longer considered suspicious
Police located a body inside a home in the 3400 block of 19 Street N.W. on Sunday, August 12, 2018
CTV Calgary Staff
Published Sunday, August 12, 2018 4:34PM MDT
Last Updated Monday, August 13, 2018 3:14PM MDT
The Calgary Police Service confirms foul play has been ruled out following the discovery of a body inside a Charleswood home on Sunday morning.
Officers responded to a home in the 3400 block of 19 Street Northwest on Sunday morning and a lifeless man was located within the residence.
Police originally deemed the death suspicious but an autopsy conducted Monday determined the death was not a homicide.
The age and identity of the deceased has not been released.