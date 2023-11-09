Weekend weather lookahead: Warm and windy in Alberta, wet weather in B.C.

A steady flow of Pacific moisture will start today in southwestern British Columbia and last until early next week.

Surface temperatures have been above seasonal throughout the southern prairies and B.C. interior which means initially that precipitation will come in as rain.

As this upper ridge of high pressure tracks east, higher elevations can expect mixed precipitation and snow – all related to the temperature profile that precipitation falls through.

As of 7:30 a.m. Thursday, the only advisories issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) were linked to strong winds along the central and north B.C. coasts, with the agency noting “a very strong frontal system is crossing the north coast Thursday morning” cautioning a second, similar system was expected on Friday.

All of this will translate to chinook-like conditions for southern Alberta for the weekend, pushing daytime highs into the high single digits and low double-digits along the south edge of the province and as far north as Calgary.

Folks heading out for Remembrance Day ceremonies in Calgary can expect a warm and windy morning Saturday as a jet streak sets up south of the western Canada-U.S. border.

Precipitation is possible in Alberta on Thursday – however it should mostly land along the eastern border. Friday morning may bring a thin frost in low-lying areas, but for now winter conditions remain on pause.

For the latest weather advisories from ECCC click here.