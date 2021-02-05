CALGARY -- Heeere we go; extreme cold warnings noting wind chill values from the -40s in lower latitudes to the -50s and even -60 in the Northwest Territories have been issued on account of a Polar Vortex breakaway working south.

Yesterday, I broke things into two components; one talking about our wind chills, and the other addressing our snowfall potential; here's the link to our breakdowns.

The shorter version for Calgarians: we'll see snow that will maintain some semblance of consistency for wide expanses of the weekend, but shouldn't take on a sustained and heavy period of snow. Instead, we'll see sustained/light, or brief/heavy periods, amounting to a high end of ~20 cm by the end of the event.

Okay. So, here again: the Wind Chill Chart.

Our early-day wind chill values Monday into Tuesday may branch into the high minus-30s. Just a heads-up.

This is a great weekend to hop out today, buy a board game, and spend some time indoors. If you have to spend time outside, bundle up, and be sure to keep that vehicle plugged in with the gas tank above half-capacity.

Here's the five-day forecast:

Today:

Snow

Daytime high: -11 C

Evening: ongoing snow showers, low -22 C

Saturday:

Snow

Daytime high: -20 C

Evening: more snow showers, low -26 C

Sunday:

Snow showers (both early and late)

Daytime high: -22 C

Evening: mainly cloudy, low -26 C

Monday:

AM snow showers

Daytime high: -23 C

Evening: mainly cloudy, low -30 C

Tuesday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: -20 C

Evening: mainly cloudy, low -22 C

Today's photos will of course have a wintry appeal… but they offer a VERY neat first!

This photo was sent by Greta in Inuvik, taken from her office window! Our first photo from the Northwest Territories, as far as I can tell… when this was written, Inuvik's wind chill value was -47 C.

Also, another brilliant winter scene, this time from Marni near Edworthy Park.

You can submit your weather photos here, or email me here! Kevin Stanfield