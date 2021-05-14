CALGARY -- Yesterday's instability rattling through qualifies as "growing pains" for us.

Our forecast for the next few days is going to sidle back under a high pressure ridge, opening to warm, sunny days through the weekend, with enough westerly wind aloft to spike our highs to the mid-20s!

That's our warming trifecta; high pressure, which breaks into sun, with westerly wind. Push all of that together and give it some staying power, and we see temperatures push within a few degrees of record-breaking territory.

Central Alberta will continue to face some instability for a couple of days; that's especially present along the jet, where temperatures will be rapidly shifting within a 100 km north-to-south span. That'll lead them to showers and thundershowers.

For campers: be aware that overnight lows will still take a dip toward the freezing marker in higher elevations! Otherwise, we're in for some lovely temperatures for a few days.

Your five-day forecast:

Today:

Mainly sunny, evening shower potential (it's weak)

Daytime high: 19 C

Evening: another chance of weak showers, low 8 C

Saturday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 21 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 9 C

Sunday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 24 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 10 C

Monday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 25 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 9 C

Tuesday:

Some cloud

Daytime high: 22 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 10 C

Our weather photos are from David, who caught this bluebird in Priddis:

And then, Marcus framed up the city beautifully!

You can submit your weather photos here, or email me: Kevin Stanfield , OR you can just tweet at me!