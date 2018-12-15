Residents in West Hillhurst say the community will come together to support the family of a woman who died in a fire on Friday night.

Firefighters were called to a home in the 2200 block of 9 Avenue N.W. shortly after 8:00 p.m. on Friday for reports of a fire.

When they arrived, they found a significant amount of smoke and flames and were unable to get in through the front door.

Crews managed to get inside through a side door and a preliminary search discovered an elderly woman on the floor in the front door area.

The woman was transported to hospital where she later died.

A second woman who also lived at the home was not present when the fire broke out.

Residents visiting the scene on Saturday say the women were sisters who lived in the community for some time.

“It’s very sad. She was obviously a long-term member of the community and I hope she is remembered and that there is family to remember her,” said Zena Zalasky. “The neighbours will definitely be affected.”

Dave Custer said he first noticed the fire trucks in the alleyway and then saw them all lined up on the front street. He says he feels bad about the loss because he knows Helen, the homeowner who wasn’t home at the time of the fire, pretty well.

“This close to home, it sure hits pretty hard. I can’t imagine what she is going through right now with the loss of her sister.”

CFD District Chief Tom Caves tells CTV Calgary that they have spoken with the homeowner and say she is safe.

A fire investigator has been called to the home to determine a cause of the fire.

There is no estimate on the cost of damage at this time, but officials say the home will not be habitable for some time.