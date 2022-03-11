West wind and melting weather for Calgary
Our pattern of warmth begins later on today; it's kind of like using the automatic barbecue lighter, where nothing happens for the first few clicks. Wind from the southwest will kick up early to mid-afternoon around 40 km/h, and that's where we’ll find our high.
The weekend is a bit of a mixed bag. Saturday is another windy one, with gusts out of the west again reaching the 40 km/h pinnacle (with a shot at 50 km/h briefly). This will be a substantially warmer one. The only fly in the proverbial ointment is the Sunday forecast, which has been updated to cool slightly. The flurries are still there, with a small chance for overnight mixed precipitation, too.
Aside from that, the entirety of next week's forecast looks to be above average, straight out to at least until next Friday. West wind continues to be a driving force, so those with pressure sensitivities may have to keep a damp cloth around. Enjoy as well as you can!
YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:
Today
- Partly cloudy
- Daytime high: 6 C
- Evening: some cloud, low -1 C
Saturday
- Partly cloudy
- Daytime high: 8 C
- Evening: some cloud, chance for mixed precip., low -3 C
Sunday
- Partly cloudy, chance of a.m. flurries
- Daytime high: 4 C
- Evening: some cloud, low -6 C
Monday
- Partly cloudy
- Daytime high: 11 C
- Evening: some cloud, low 0 C
Tuesday
- Partly cloudy
- Daytime high: 10 C
- Evening: some cloud, low 2 C
Tammy sent along a photo of three local teenagers loitering.
We love to see your pictures
Canada sanctions Russian oligarch Abramovich as Trudeau departs Europe
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau capped a weeklong European trip Friday by slapping new sanctions on the Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, who has become an international poster boy for the largesse that enabled President Vladimir Putin's war on Ukraine.
CTV NEWS IN POLAND | Trudeau rejects Zelensky's request for a no-fly zone citing fears of Russian escalation
Speaking to CTV National News in an interview with Chief Anchor and Senior Editor Lisa LaFlamme, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he was forced to deny Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s request to authorize a no-fly zone over Ukraine, citing fears about triggering an escalation from Russian forces.
Drone likely flying from Ukraine war zone crashes in Croatia
A drone that apparently flew undetected over several NATO countries all the way from the Ukrainian war zone crashed overnight on the outskirts of the Croatian capital, Zagreb, triggering a loud blast but causing no injuries, Croatian authorities said Friday.
GOP lawmaker calls Zelensky a 'thug' and Ukrainian government 'incredibly evil'
North Carolina Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn recently called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a 'thug' and the Ukrainian government 'incredibly evil,' criticizing the country and its leader as Russia invades it.
Pandemic 101: Essential facts and myths about COVID-19
Over the past two years, an unprecedented tsunami of information has guided pandemic decision making around the world. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of essential COVID-19 facts and myths about the disease, masks, vaccines, and more.
Arrest made in hot coffee assault at Vancouver Tim Hortons, police say
Vancouver police have arrested a suspect in the bizarre case of a woman who allegedly threw hot coffee at a Tim Hortons employee last fall.
Economy adds 337,000 jobs in February, unemployment rate falls to pre-pandemic level
Statistics Canada says the economy added 337,000 jobs in February, more than offsetting the loss of 200,000 jobs in January as the unemployment rate fell below pre-pandemic levels.
Russian strikes hit western Ukraine as offensive widens
Russia widened its military offensive in Ukraine on Friday, striking near airports in the west of the country for the first time, as observers and satellite photos indicated that its troops, long stalled in a convoy outside the capital Kyiv, were trying to manoeuvre to encircle the city.
Threat of Russian invasion in Canada's North 'very low' but that could change: Defence chief
Canada's chief of the defence staff Gen. Wayne Eyre says while the threat of a Russian invasion in Canada's North is 'very low' that might change in the decades to come. Pressure is mounting on the federal government to formulate an Arctic strategy and make building up military force in the North a priority, since Russia's unprovoked incursion of Ukraine.
Person fatally shot on Kehewin Cree Nation; suspect shot by RCMP during investigation
Alberta's police watchdog agency is looking into the RCMP's shooting of a man northeast of Edmonton on Wednesday.
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Time change AND weather change
Daylight time starts early Sunday morning (clocks "spring forward" one hour). And, warmer weather time starts this afternoon in Edmonton and across much of central and north-central Alberta.
UCP disqualifies Brian Jean-backed candidates for alleged 'extreme or hateful' views
Premier Jason Kenney defended the controversial disqualification of two people hoping to become UCP MLAs Thursday. Both were endorsed by his rival Brian Jean.
Mountie in Kelowna, B.C., facing obstruction of justice charges
An RCMP officer is facing charges of obstructing justice in connection with an investigation into allegations of intimate partner violence in 2018 in Lake Country, B.C.
B.C. lifting indoor mask mandate Friday, vaccine passport to end in coming weeks
B.C. is lifting its mask mandate for indoor public spaces Friday and the use of vaccine passports will no longer be required in the coming weeks, health officials announced Thursday.
Gas-reliant business hit hard by soaring fuel prices
While some switch to riding their bikes or using public transit to get around, others rely on gas. Max Harwood, a landscaper with Augusta Lawn Care in Burnaby, says he has no choice but to pay the sky-high gas prices.
'There's a lot more work that needs to be done': Families, lawyers keeping a close eye on shooting inquiry
Bonnie Oliver and her family are among a number of those affected by Nova Scotia’s April 2020 tragedy who live outside of the province. She says she’s fighting for a legacy for her loved ones as best she can, all the way from her Red Deer, Alta., home.
N.B. will lift all remaining COVID-19 restrictions Monday; 3 new deaths reported Thursday
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting three new deaths related to COVID-19 Thursday.
-
Nova Scotia's first weekly COVID-19 update shows a downward trend on several key indicators, including hospitalizations and deaths.
Island teenager training her dog for international agility competition
A Vancouver Island teenager is getting ready for international competition after being accepted to Canada's National Agility Team.
-
British Columbia is changing its COVID-19 guidelines for schools and childcare operators, as the province emerges from the latest wave of the pandemic.
-
With B.C.'s top doctor repealing the mask mandate for indoor public spaces on Friday and announcing an April 8 end date for the province's vaccine passport program, Islanders are reacting with a mixture of emotions.
Police search for suspects after armed robbery at Mississauga jewelry store
Peel police are looking to identify three suspects involved in an armed robbery at a jewelry store in Mississauga on Tuesday.
-
Nick Popoulos's personal battle with subzero temperatures follows the discovery of a body recently found frozen and dead on the streets of Toronto. Homeless advocates say this raises the tally of people who have frozen and died this winter to at least five.
-
TABLE TALK | Brampton 1960s burger joint inches back to golden days of late-night eats
Nearly 20 years ago, Lorenzo Bada purchased Sonny’s Drive-In -- a mom-and-pop burger joint in Brampton -- established in 1964. Now, with COVID-19 restrictions easing up, the Brampton business owner is looking to bounce back in a big way.
Quebec has no plans to hold ceremony to commemorate those who died of COVID-19
Two years after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Quebec Premier Francois Legault says he believes, 'We did what was necessary to save as many lives as possible.'
-
One Montreal woman who removed her contraceptive IUD herself said it was far from her first choice. Maude Plourde-Desjardins tried more than 15 health clinics, but all refused to provide her with the service. A doctor says it's still not a good idea to DIY this procedure.
-
After the Montreal Symphony Orchestra cancelled Russian pianist Alexander Malofeev's performance, at the request of the Ukrainian community, it saw a wave of backlash in the other direction as people worried it was 'discriminatory' and 'dangerous' to punish Russians for their state's actions.
Ottawa's largest school board looking at instituting mask mandate
Staff at the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board are looking into whether it can require masks in classes after the province lifts its COVID-19 mask mandate later this month.
-
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to address Canada's Parliament on Tuesday. Zelensky will be appearing virtually, and he will speak jointly to members of the House of Commons and Senate, inside the House chamber, should the House of Commons Speaker approve it.
-
NEW THIS MORNING | Five March Break activities in Ottawa that won't break the bank
It’s March Break next week in Ottawa and for the first time since the pandemic started, families can enjoy everything from movies to museums.
Mask mandate up for discussion at special Friday WRDSB meeting
There could soon be an answer as to whether Waterloo Region District School Board will have a mask mandate after March Break.
-
Waterloo Region officials say it’s no longer a matter if Ukrainians will arrive in the area, but when. Local groups are preparing to welcome them when they do.
-
Some businesses in Waterloo Region are keeping masking requirements in place, despite the province lifting its mandate on March 21.
Sask. police chief suspends 2 officers for response to home where toddler later found dead
Prince Albert Police Service Chief Jonathan Bergen has suspended two officers who responded to a home for a report of a domestic dispute where a 13-month-old child was later found dead.
-
The province is reporting 13 COVID-19 related deaths from Feb. 27 to March 3, down from 44 reported the previous week.
-
A custodian caught stealing rags will keep his job at the University of Saskatchewan following a judge's decision.
A Bowen family tradition continues in Sudbury
The familiar voice of Joe Bowen calling a game locally was heard Wednesday night at the Gerry McCrory Countryside Sports Complex in Sudbury.
-
-
As provinces remove mask mandates across much of the country, experts say choosing to wear a face covering could be seen as a political statement, with the responsibility to protect Canadians against COVID-19 shifting to individual responsibility rather than a collective effort guided by public health measures.
-
UPDATED | Adverse conditions prompt school and highway closures Friday
Classrooms are dark and school buses parked again in many parts of southern Manitoba Friday morning.
-
Staff from the City of Winnipeg’s public works department responded Thursday to an independent researcher’s allegations of frivolous projects being completed within traffic signals branch, saying there’s an explanation for all the work they do.
-
A family doctor in Regina is joining a growing list of physicians leaving the province, or profession as a whole, after a demanding two years of the pandemic.
-
Saskatchewan's premier does not expect recently imposed sanctions against a Russian Evraz Steel shareholder to impact the company's operations within the province.