West wind and melting weather for Calgary

Our pattern of warmth begins later on today; it's kind of like using the automatic barbecue lighter, where nothing happens for the first few clicks. Wind from the southwest will kick up early to mid-afternoon around 40 km/h, and that's where we’ll find our high.

The weekend is a bit of a mixed bag. Saturday is another windy one, with gusts out of the west again reaching the 40 km/h pinnacle (with a shot at 50 km/h briefly). This will be a substantially warmer one. The only fly in the proverbial ointment is the Sunday forecast, which has been updated to cool slightly. The flurries are still there, with a small chance for overnight mixed precipitation, too.

Aside from that, the entirety of next week's forecast looks to be above average, straight out to at least until next Friday. West wind continues to be a driving force, so those with pressure sensitivities may have to keep a damp cloth around. Enjoy as well as you can!

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:

Today

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 6 C

Evening: some cloud, low -1 C

Saturday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 8 C

Evening: some cloud, chance for mixed precip., low -3 C

Sunday

Partly cloudy, chance of a.m. flurries

Daytime high: 4 C

Evening: some cloud, low -6 C

Monday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 11 C

Evening: some cloud, low 0 C

Tuesday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 10 C

Evening: some cloud, low 2 C

Tammy sent along a photo of three local teenagers loitering.

We love to see your pictures – submit your photos here, email me here, or tweet them over.