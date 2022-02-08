West wind, double-digit temps in Calgary

After achieving a peak gust of 78 km/h yesterday, Calgary will look to calm the tempo for a couple of days. Your Tuesday-into-Wednesday look keeps things in the 40-50 km/h range. There are no longer wind warnings in our province as of this writing (6 o'clock), and that's not likely to change, much. The southwestern corridor could still pop into the 60 or even 70 km/h gust range, but that's where the line will be drawn.

Wednesday, the trend carries on. My "hot take" from yesterday evening carries forward, too – we may stand to break a 96-year-old record; the mercury rose to 14.4 on Feb. 9, 1926.

Thursday, now, things start to change up, again. We'll fall into a Monday-style pattern, with another Alberta Clipper streaking out of the northwest and tracking southeastward across the prairies. Our wind direction won't change from this, but our wind gust speeds sure will! We can anticipate gust maximums in the 70 km/h range once again. Wind warnings will likely make a return, as well, for the usual suspects.

For a period beginning late Thursday, the Clipper will assist in pulling an arctic ridge down as the jet shifts to north-northwesterly wind flow. That's all to say – it's about to get cooler, if only for a day. Thursday evening precipitation is possible, largely as rain with a small supplement of snow overnight. Saturday will pop back with west wind, again.

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST

Today

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 12 C

Evening: clear, low 0 C

Wednesday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 14 C

Evening: clear, low 6 C

Thursday

Sunny

Daytime high: 14 C

Evening: possible showers, late snow, low -4 C

Friday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 0 C

Evening: clear, low -5 C

Saturday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 7 C

Evening: clear, low -5 C

Our pic of the day today is from Richard – some beautiful colours in this photo from last night's sunset near Carburn Park.

You can submit your photos here, email me here, or tweet them over! We're also freshly minted on Instagram and waiting on a few approvals before daily posts pop up there: @CTVCalgaryWeather