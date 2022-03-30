West wind takes a northern turn: Calgary looking at 1 to 3 cm of snow

The low is slated to arrive later this evening. There is potential for another lightning strike or two in the foothills from the magnitude of instability we have on the docket, though precipitation totals will be limited by a somewhat limited moisture quantity.

In spite of everything in that last paragraph, Calgary's warmest day of the week has arrived.

Westerly gusts and a high pressure air mass will bump us ten or more degrees above seasonal today in advance of this system. Gusts in the 30-40 km/h range are expected early, with heavier wind taking over past 8 a.m.; we can safely add 20 km/h to the value above, and shift the direction to something more northerly.

Snowfall totals haven't shifted far from the one to three centimetres cm region. The addition of this moisture and a temperature drop to the negatives may be enough to create a foggy commute Thursday morning.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST

Today

Partly cloudy, chance of late showers

Daytime high: 17 C

Evening: overnight showers, flurry risk, low -2 C

Thursday

A.M. fog risk, then partly cloudy

Daytime high: 7 C

Evening: some cloud, low -3 C

Friday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 9 C

Evening: some cloud, low 0 C

Saturday

Mainly cloudy, chance of showers

Daytime high: 9 C

Evening: some cloud, low -2 C

Sunday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 11 C

Evening: some cloud, low 2 C

Today's weather photo follows the birding trend of late – this shot of a mountain bluebird belongs to Glen Bell!

Viewer Glen Bell's photo of a mountain bluebird

We love to see your pictures of weather, wildlife, and pets – submit your photos here, email me here, or tweet them over.