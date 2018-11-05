The westbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway have been closed to traffic following a crash near the Old Banff Coach Road overpass that sent two people to hospital.

The crash occurred at around 4:00 p.m. and Calgary Police Service officials confirmed the closure shortly before 4:30 p.m., indicating it was in response to a serious collision.

EMS transported one child from the crash site in serious but stable condition with non-life threatening injuries and an adult was transported from the scene in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries. According to police, both patients were occupants of a minivan that had rolled.

Initial reports indicated the minivan had been involved in a head-on collison but CPS officials confirm the crash involved a single vehicle.

The closure of the westbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway is expected to remain in place until approximately 6:00 p.m. The eastbound lanes of the highway have reopened to traffic.

Eastbound traffic is slowly moving along the Trans-Canada Highway near Old Banff Coach Road following Monday afternoon's crash. The westbound lanes remain closed.

