Westbound Trans-Canada Highway closed west of Calgary following rollover
A line of eastbound traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway near Old Banff Coach Road as emergency crews attend to a minivan that had flipped
Published Monday, November 5, 2018 4:26PM MST
Last Updated Monday, November 5, 2018 5:07PM MST
The westbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway have been closed to traffic following a crash near the Old Banff Coach Road overpass that sent two people to hospital.
The crash occurred at around 4:00 p.m. and Calgary Police Service officials confirmed the closure shortly before 4:30 p.m., indicating it was in response to a serious collision.
EMS transported one child from the crash site in serious but stable condition with non-life threatening injuries and an adult was transported from the scene in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries. According to police, both patients were occupants of a minivan that had rolled.
Initial reports indicated the minivan had been involved in a head-on collison but CPS officials confirm the crash involved a single vehicle.
The closure of the westbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway is expected to remain in place until approximately 6:00 p.m. The eastbound lanes of the highway have reopened to traffic.
Eastbound traffic is slowly moving along the Trans-Canada Highway near Old Banff Coach Road following Monday afternoon's crash. The westbound lanes remain closed.— CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) November 5, 2018
https://t.co/DJqLMR5BwL #yyc pic.twitter.com/sthFSuQFFe
Major Traffic Disruption Advisory:— Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) November 5, 2018
HWY 1 completely closed in both directions at Old Banff Coach road due to serious collision.
Major traffic disruptions expected. #yyc #calgary pic.twitter.com/0ePBoMJtCy