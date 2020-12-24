Advertisement
Westerly flow helps boost temperatures leading to a mild Christmas Day
Calgary should see some wind gusts on Thursday then mild temperatures on Christmas Day.
CALGARY -- Calgary began Christmas Eve on a warm note thanks to a combination of an upper ridge and stronger westerly winds. South of the city though, along the foothills to the international border, those gusts could reach 100 km/h and cause blowing snow, reducing road conditions.
The mild weather may melt some of the snow, and then re-freeze overnight into Christmas Day, which could lead to slippery surfaces. Things will cool down toward the weekend with periods of light snow beginning early Saturday morning. This system could drop roughly five centimetres of snow by Sunday morning.
Here’s the five day:
Thursday:
- Partly cloudy
- Daytime high: 8 C
- Overnight: Mostly cloudy, -2 C
Friday:
- Mostly cloudy
- Daytime high: 2 C
- Overnight: Mostly cloudy, -5 C
Saturday:
- Cloudy, light snow
- Daytime high: -3 C
- Overnight: Scattered flurries early, then cloudy, -10 C
Sunday:
- Cloudy morning, sunny afternoon
- Daytime high: -6 C
- Overnight: A few clouds, -11 C
Monday:
- Mainly sunny
- Daytime high: -5 C
- Overnight: Mainly clear, -10 C