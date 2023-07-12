Western Oasis provides refuge to many a Stampede-goer, opportunity to many a local artist
In the BMO Centre's Hall E, 49 artists have set up their work for visitors to peruse and purchase.
It's a spot away from the Stampede's midway and scorching daytime heat or evening thundershowers.
"Everyone knows about the rodeo and the chucks and such but they don't know about this area as much as they should," said Jennifer Cummings, the Western Showcase artist studio chair.
"Then, they walk in here and it's air-conditioned, there's the wine bar. They can walk around, have wine, have snacks, look at art."
Cummings says a committee typically judges 70 artists who apply for the show to narrow it down.
Many have been back for years, like stone carver Vance Theoret.
This is his 22nd appearance.
"I'm not your traditional carver. ... I mean, you'll see there's a lot of humour in my work," he said.
"I can do the traditional stuff if people ask for that, but I like to put more humour in my work."
Theoret says he typically sells a lot of his work during the 10 days of Stampede and this year, he's seeing buyers from all over the world.
"It's a good investment (for me), as far as your time and effort," he said.
"Meeting people and just for your client base. ... They want to come and see you and say hi, you know, they might not want a bear (carving) this year but they might want (one) next year."
Michael Sydoryk's booth is filled with larger-than-life animals.
This is his seventh Stampede.
"It's been great this year. The sheer size of the pieces is obviously enough to draw attention to the eyes and the connection with the animal," he said.
"They seem to linger around and make a good impact on people."
Sydoryk's studio is north of Cochrane, Alta., and his pieces are purchased by corporate clients along with homeowners with large feature walls.
He says being here is good for business.
"This particular show of this calibre, which doesn't really exist outside of this, is the reason I can be a professional artist," he said.
"The sheer amount of people coming through, eager people to see the art by the artist, is most important to me."
Brad Holt, a mixed-media artist from Airdrie, Alta., says he typically begins a piece of art by looking for the frame first.
He says the frame is an intricate piece of the artwork because they're made of window frames or old vehicle grills.
His favourite piece this season is embedded into the hood of a pink 1959 Cadillac Coupe de Ville.
"I really have been planning this piece for a while. I found this 1959 Cadillac Coupe de Ville hood a while back and I just wanted to make a project with it," he said.
"It was pink and I thought it was really unique. That was what Elvis drove."
The painting depicts Elvis driving along a country road near a grain elevator.
In his fourth Stampede, landscape artist Ray Swirsky says he looks forward to being here and the challenge of bringing new art to the show.
"All this in here is all produced in the last year, and I sell a lot of art," he said.
"I sell 50, 60 pieces of art a year and so it's almost a challenge to try and keep an inventory and that's actually my biggest fear, is creating inventory and have it pile up in the studio but that hasn't been a problem because I move a lot of art."
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Suspect in Larry Nassar stabbing said ex-doctor made lewd remark watching women's Wimbledon match: AP source
A prisoner suspected of stabbing Larry Nassar at a federal penitentiary in Florida said the disgraced former sports doctor provoked the attack by making a lewd comment while they were watching a Wimbledon tennis match on TV, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.
Russia's Defence Ministry says Wagner mercenaries are surrendering their weapons to the military
Mercenaries of the Wagner Group are completing the handover of their weapons to the Russian military, the Defence Ministry said Wednesday, a move that follows the private army's brief rebellion last month that challenged the Kremlin's authority.
Bank of Canada raises key interest rate for the 10th time since March 2022
The Bank of Canada has raised its policy interest rate again, making the cost of borrowing more expensive. This is the 10th interest rate hike since March 2022.
Popular Prime drink that exceeds Health Canada's caffeine limits to be recalled
A caffeinated energy drink being promoted by American social media influencers is set to be recalled in Canada.
'Great treat': Henry Czerny on returning to the Mission: Impossible franchise after 25 years
When Canadian actor Henry Czerny got the call asking him to reprise the iconic role of Kittridge that he played in the original Mission: Impossible film in 1996, he thought it was a joke — but now he’s back in the seventh installation of the film franchise, complete with another high-octane train sequence to match the original.
Canada's premiers urge Ottawa to advance infrastructure to boost economic growth
Canada's premiers have ended their annual three-day conference in Winnipeg with a request that Ottawa boost economic growth and trade.
Recognition of First Nations rights a 'sticking' point in new policing law plan: AFN
A lawyer for the Assembly of First Nations says including the recognition of rights is a "sticking" point as the organization negotiates a new policing bill with Ottawa.
Operation begins to recover wreckage of Chinook helicopter from Ottawa River
The operation is underway to recover the wreckage of a CH-147F Chinook helicopter that crashed into the Ottawa River in Petawawa.
Allegations of historical sexual assaults at N.S. youth detention centre under investigation: RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating allegations of sexual assault at the province’s youth detention facility. Investigators have interviewed more than 70 possible victims.
Edmonton
-
'I just want my money': Customers awaiting refunds on cancelled river valley glamping reservations
Customers of a local glamping company say they're out hundreds of dollars after their reservations were cancelled abruptly.
-
EPS responds to several 'violent incidents' in 3-day period
The Edmonton Police Service says officers have been called to multiple violent events over the last few days, including a homicide, suspicious death, shootings, a carjacking, aggravated assaults, and weapons complaints.
-
Flames rip through McTaggart home late Tuesday evening
A fire overnight "pretty much destroyed" a southwest Edmonton home.
Vancouver
-
Mediator's terms to end B.C. port strike have been received by both sides, source says
A source close to negotiations over the British Columbia port strike said both sides on Wednesday received the terms of a settlement recommended by a federal mediator that could end the 12-day-old industrial action.
-
B.C. man ordered to pay cost of fighting wildfire sparked by his open burning
An appeal panel has confirmed the more-than-$100,000 penalty levied against a B.C. man found to have caused a wildfire in 2019.
-
Local business leaders applaud Ottawa's move to intervene in B.C. port strike
After nearly two weeks of failed negotiations, Federal Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan is intervening in the B.C. port worker's strike that's crippling the country's economy.
Atlantic
-
Allegations of historical sexual assaults at N.S. youth detention centre under investigation: RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating allegations of sexual assault at the province’s youth detention facility. Investigators have interviewed more than 70 possible victims.
-
Three charged with second-degree murder in N.B., victim identified
Three people have been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a fatal stabbing that took place in Moncton early Tuesday morning.
-
Plans push forward on $110M-renovation of Halifax Forum
Halifax Regional Council is pushing forward with a site and building plan for the possible redevelopment of the Halifax Forum.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Mounties investigating after theft suspect caught on video in Colwood
Mounties are investigating multiple reports of thefts from a construction site in the Royal Bay neighbourhood of Colwood.
-
Highway 4 set for daily closures until mid-August to clear wildfire debris
Travellers along Highway 4 on Vancouver Island should prepare for prolonged closures as the province begins work to remove loose rocks and hazardous debris along a hillside that was scorched by wildfires near Port Alberni.
-
Victoria nurse suspended for accessing health records, sharing information
A Victoria nurse has been suspended for six weeks after accessing the health records of eight people who were not under her care, and sharing that information with a third party.
Toronto
-
Ontario hospital apologizes for mistakenly asking 100 patients to pay $120 for test
An Ontario hospital is apologizing for mistakenly asking 100 patients to pay $120 for a medical test covered by OHIP.
-
Olivia Chow officially takes office as mayor of Toronto, vows to bring change
Olivia Chow has officially taken office as mayor of Toronto.
-
Passenger on plane to Toronto given wipes to clean up carpet left blood-soaked by person on previous flight
An Air France passenger says he had to clean up a blood-soaked carpet with wet wipes onboard a Toronto-bound flight after he crawled on his hands and knees to discover the source of a foul smell.
Montreal
-
3-month sentence for Montreal neo-Nazi could trivialize promotion of hate, says judge
A Quebec court judge says he fears a jail sentence of just three months for a man convicted of promoting hatred against Jews would trivialize the crime.
-
Sherbrooke police officer found guilty of sexual assault
A former spokesperson for the Sherbrooke police service was found guilty Wednesday of sexual assault.
-
After arrests, Montreal magic mushroom dispensary owners vow to reopen
The FunGuyz magic mushroom dispensary in Montreal did not reopen on Wednesday, but the store's owners plan on reopening soon despite police raiding the location and arresting four people.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa councillor wants to end vacant unit tax, suggesting it's too broad
An Ottawa city councillor wants to rescind the city's vacant unit tax (VUT), suggesting it is overly broad and too onerous for residents.
-
RBC Ottawa Bluesfest asking fans to arrive early for Foo Fighters concert
Organizers of RBC Ottawa Bluesfest are asking fans to arrive early and leave the bag at home, as the second week of the festival kicks off tonight with the Foo Fighters.
-
What you need to know about the Hwy. 417 closure this weekend
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the Highway 417 closure at Bronson Avenue this weekend.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo regional police face early pushback on proposed 2024 budget ask
The Waterloo Regional Police Services Board is looking to hire an additional 18 new officers in 2024, seeking approval for the increase through the upcoming budget.
-
Canadian post-secondary institutions likely examining security, inclusivity after University of Waterloo stabbing
The CEO of a group advocating for Canada's universities says the country's post-secondary institutions will be re-evaluating both security and inclusivity initiatives in the wake of a triple stabbing at an Ontario university that police allege was motivated by hate.
-
Answers on what's causing smelly Puslinch water expected in coming days
After dealing with putrid-smelling water for around three weeks, a group of residents in Puslinch, Ont. may soon get some answers on what’s causing it.
Saskatoon
-
Fifth person charged in Prince Albert murder investigation
Prince Albert police say they’ve laid a final murder charge in the 2021 death of Byron Bear.
-
Prince Albert police officer criminally charged in man's death
A Prince Albert police officer is facing criminal charges in connection with a man's in-custody death.
-
Potash production slows in Sask. due to Port of Vancouver strike
As the BC port workers’ strike stretches into its second week, potash production is being impacted in Saskatchewan.
Northern Ontario
-
Former Sudbury, Ont., teacher pressured student to lie about sexual relationship
A sexual relationship with a teacher had a devastating impact on a former Sudbury student, a disciplinary hearing was told recently.
-
Canada's premiers urge Ottawa to advance infrastructure to boost economic growth
Canada's premiers have ended their annual three-day conference in Winnipeg with a request that Ottawa boost economic growth and trade.
-
Defence suggests 13 years in jail for man’s role in Sudbury arson that killed 3 people
Defence argues that a sudbury man should face only a 13-year sentence for his role in setting a townhouse fire that killed three people.
Winnipeg
-
Court hearing on injunction to end Winnipeg landfill blockade adjourned to Thursday
A hearing on a court injunction to remove a blockade on the main road leading to a Winnipeg landfill has been adjourned for another day.
-
'It's really sad': People are being warned about online rental scam
A Winnipeg woman is sharing her story about a rental scam in hopes others won't have to deal with what she has gone through recently.
-
Money, geography may be why Taylor Swift isn't touring in Canada
As superstar Taylor Swift continues to take the world by storm with her massively popular Eras Tour, there’s one country that’s being left out of the excitement – Canada.
Regina
-
Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland tours Mosaic potash mine, discusses BC port strike impacts to production
Mosaic's potash production in Saskatchewan is in jeopardy if British Columbia's port worker strike continues to hold up exports along the West Coast.
-
9 overdoses reported at Regina city hall tent encampment
Nine overdoses have been recorded at Regina's city hall tent encampment, city administration said.
-
Independent review into Experience Regina brand launch set to be released
Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) will release the results of an independent review of the controversial Experience Regina brand launch.