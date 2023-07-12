Western Oasis provides refuge to many a Stampede-goer, opportunity to many a local artist

In the BMO Centre's Hall E, 49 artists have set up their work for visitors to peruse and purchase.

It's a spot away from the Stampede's midway and scorching daytime heat or evening thundershowers.

"Everyone knows about the rodeo and the chucks and such but they don't know about this area as much as they should," said Jennifer Cummings, the Western Showcase artist studio chair.

"Then, they walk in here and it's air-conditioned, there's the wine bar. They can walk around, have wine, have snacks, look at art."

Cummings says a committee typically judges 70 artists who apply for the show to narrow it down.

Many have been back for years, like stone carver Vance Theoret.

This is his 22nd appearance.

"I'm not your traditional carver. ... I mean, you'll see there's a lot of humour in my work," he said.

"I can do the traditional stuff if people ask for that, but I like to put more humour in my work."

Theoret says he typically sells a lot of his work during the 10 days of Stampede and this year, he's seeing buyers from all over the world.

"It's a good investment (for me), as far as your time and effort," he said.

"Meeting people and just for your client base. ... They want to come and see you and say hi, you know, they might not want a bear (carving) this year but they might want (one) next year."

Michael Sydoryk's booth is filled with larger-than-life animals.

This is his seventh Stampede.

"It's been great this year. The sheer size of the pieces is obviously enough to draw attention to the eyes and the connection with the animal," he said.

"They seem to linger around and make a good impact on people."

Sydoryk's studio is north of Cochrane, Alta., and his pieces are purchased by corporate clients along with homeowners with large feature walls.

He says being here is good for business.

"This particular show of this calibre, which doesn't really exist outside of this, is the reason I can be a professional artist," he said.

"The sheer amount of people coming through, eager people to see the art by the artist, is most important to me."

Brad Holt, a mixed-media artist from Airdrie, Alta., says he typically begins a piece of art by looking for the frame first.

He says the frame is an intricate piece of the artwork because they're made of window frames or old vehicle grills.

His favourite piece this season is embedded into the hood of a pink 1959 Cadillac Coupe de Ville.

"I really have been planning this piece for a while. I found this 1959 Cadillac Coupe de Ville hood a while back and I just wanted to make a project with it," he said.

"It was pink and I thought it was really unique. That was what Elvis drove."

The painting depicts Elvis driving along a country road near a grain elevator.

In his fourth Stampede, landscape artist Ray Swirsky says he looks forward to being here and the challenge of bringing new art to the show.

"All this in here is all produced in the last year, and I sell a lot of art," he said.

"I sell 50, 60 pieces of art a year and so it's almost a challenge to try and keep an inventory and that's actually my biggest fear, is creating inventory and have it pile up in the studio but that hasn't been a problem because I move a lot of art."