Western re-enactment group reunited with stolen replica cannon
CPS Cst. Jeremy Shaw and Bob Wilson of 'Guns of the Golden West' check out the stolen replica cannon recovered during a drug investigation
Published Thursday, March 21, 2019 10:33PM MDT
The Calgary Police Service has successfully returned an unusual item seized during a drug investigation to its rightful owner.
Bob Wilson, a member of ‘Guns of the Golden West’ retrieved the replica cannon on Thursday.
According to Wilson, the cannon had been stolen from a trailer parked outside of Cabela’s during the 2018 Calgary Stampede.
“It was built by a machinist locally and some of our own members assembled it and they made the tailpiece,” said Wilson. “There was a lot of sentimental moments in the production of it.”
Police confirm the replica artillery was located during a drug investigation in Bowness that also resulted in the seizure of collectibles included framed pistols, stamp collections, coin collections, and guitars.