The Calgary Police Service has successfully returned an unusual item seized during a drug investigation to its rightful owner.

Bob Wilson, a member of ‘Guns of the Golden West’ retrieved the replica cannon on Thursday.

According to Wilson, the cannon had been stolen from a trailer parked outside of Cabela’s during the 2018 Calgary Stampede.

“It was built by a machinist locally and some of our own members assembled it and they made the tailpiece,” said Wilson. “There was a lot of sentimental moments in the production of it.”

Police confirm the replica artillery was located during a drug investigation in Bowness that also resulted in the seizure of collectibles included framed pistols, stamp collections, coin collections, and guitars.