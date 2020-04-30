CALGARY -- Calgary-based WestJet and the airline pilot association reached an agreement Thursday that will save 1,000 pilots' jobs at WestJet's Encore and Swoop brands.

Earlier this month, the airline announced 1,700 pilots would be laid off in two phases, on May 1 and June 1. Now, 700 will be without work, but they stay on the company's payroll under the federal government's wage subsidy program, which expires June 6.

The airline says the pandemic has devastated the aviation industry, with air travel down over 90 per cent.

"I'm pleased that ALPA and WestJet, through robust negotiations and collaboration have come together to minimize the impact of the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic on our pilot groups," said WestJet Executive Vice-President and COO Jeff Martin.

"We thank ALPA for the joint effort in working with us to assist our airline in remaining flexible and competitive. Our pilots will be a critical element of our recovery and retaining these important roles leaves us better positioned to recover strongly and return WestJet to a global airline."

Pilot association spokesperson Capt. Dave Colquhoun said, "The agreement we have reached is due to the dedication of the WestJet executive and the WestJet pilots, in a time where everyone is making sacrifices to protect our airline."