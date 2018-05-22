

CTV Calgary Staff





WestJet says negotiations between the Calgary-based company and its pilots have resumed but neither side is saying if any progress has been made.

Pilots voted 91 percent in favour of strike action earlier this month but decided not to disrupt passenger travel over the Victoria Day long weekend.

The Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) has said that it would continue talks with the company but that there were gaps in proposals concerning compensation, working conditions and job security.

WestJet says it has not received notification of job action and that it is ‘actively engaged in negotiations.’

The ALPA tweeted on Monday that it is ‘committed to reaching an agreement’ and said it will be at the bargaining table this week to try and hammer out a deal.

We are committed to reaching an agreement with management and will be at the bargaining table this week. — WestJet ALPA Pilots (@WestJetALPA) May 21, 2018

Other Canadian airlines have taken the opportunity to increase flight availability and provide deals in the event of a strike.

Air Canada said it would make larger aircraft available on some flights in case of a strike and Flair Airlines said it would match prices for customers affected by a possible strike.