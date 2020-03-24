CALGARY -- Calgary-based WestJet has announced that nearly 7,000 of its employees will be leaving the airline, with the majority of the departures being voluntary.

"Today, 6,900 WestJetters are receiving notices confirming early retirements, early outs and both voluntary and involuntary leaves," said Ed Sims, WestJet president and CEO in a statement released Tuesday.

"This is devastating news for all WestJetters. The fact that we avoided a potentially worse outcome is testament to the spirit and selfless attitude demonstrated by our people, who have enabled WestJet to continue operating with a collective remaining workforce of 7,100."

WestJet officials say approximately 90 per cent of the affected staff members will be leaving voluntarily.

According to the airline, its executive team has taken a 50 per cent pay cut while the vice-presidents and directors have had their pay cut by 25 per cent.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the afternoon.