CALGARY -- Since fewer planes are in the air because of the COVID-19 pandemic, WestJet is offloading some of its supplies to needy causes.

The airline posted Friday that members of its catering services and distribution centre teams have reached out to food banks, shelters, community groups and meal programs running in Calgary and Toronto.

As a result, 5,376 cases of pretzels, consisting of approximately 1,074,200 packages, have been donated thus far. All of the items have about 30 days left on their expiry dates.

(Supplied: WestJet)

WestJet helps with supply lines

The airline also announced that the first two cargo-only charters left Calgary International Airport Friday afternoon.

The planes, both 787 Dreamliners, will carry medical supplies from Dublin, Ireland to Atlanta, GA via Toronto on Sunday.

"As the COVID-19 crisis has worsened and global supply lines have been cut off due to the closing of borders and less international flying, WestJet Cargo has been working closely with clients to ensure support of shipping essential products continues," the company said in a release.

WestJet is offering a number of cargo options on its aircraft during the pandemic. Further information can be found on its website.