WestJet flights delayed due to system outage
WestJet flights delayed due to system outage
"Intermittent issues" in a telecommunications system are leading to delayed WestJet flights in Canada and abroad Thursday morning.
Officials with the Calgary-based airline confirm to CTV News that a system outage is affecting flights.
"An infrastructure outage is currently impacting WestJet’s airport check-in, flight planning and payment services on WestJet.com and continues to intermittently impact operations," said a WestJet spokesperson in a statement. "We are working to restore service and encourage guests to arrive early and check their flight status due to delays with the check-in process at the airport.
"We thank all guests for their patience as we continue to work towards resolving the issue."
NAV CANADA confirms the disruption is with a telecommunications system of Zavo, a third-party provider, and the restoration of services is expected to occur late Thursday morning or early Thursday afternoon.
"Ensuring the safe movement of air traffic in Canadian airspace is NAV CANADA’s top priority," said a NAV CANADA spokesperson in a statement to CTV News. "As such, air traffic control will reduce the flow of departures and arrivals temporarily in some situations until the Zayo has restored service. Procedures are in place to assure safety of aircraft in our airspace.
"We regret the inconvenience to air carriers and their passengers due to this third-party outage. Passengers are encouraged to check with their airlines for specific details regarding flight delays and cancellations."
This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the morning.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Health Canada approves Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine as first for youngest kids
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Heat warnings persist for Calgary, will drop Sunday with showers
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada resuming mandatory random COVID-19 testing for air travellers
The federal government is bringing back mandatory random testing for air travellers coming into Canada, starting July 19.
BREAKING | Health Canada approves Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine as first for youngest kids
Canada's drug regulator approved Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for infants and preschoolers, making it the first vaccine approved for that age group in the country.
Patient dies while waiting hours to be seen in New Brunswick emergency department
The death of a patient in the waiting room of a Fredericton hospital's emergency department this week is prompting calls for major improvements to the province's health care system.
Hockey Canada reopening investigation into alleged 2018 sexual assault
Hockey Canada made a series of announcements in an open letter to Canadians published Thursday, including the reopening of a third-party investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving members of the country's 2018 world junior team.
How the Bank of Canada's rate hike will impact mortgages, loans and spending
The Bank of Canada increased its key interest rate by one percentage point Wednesday in the largest hike the country has seen in 24 years.
WestJet flights delayed due to system outage
'Intermittent issues' in a telecommunications system are leading to delayed WestJet flights in Canada and abroad Thursday morning.
10 unvaccinated Royals players skipping trip to Toronto
The Kansas City Royals will be without 10 of the 26 players on their active roster for their upcoming trip to Toronto due to Canadian restrictions on travelers who aren't vaccinated against COVID-19.
Senate committee to recommend changes to end 'horrific' forced, coerced sterilization
The Senate is expected to release recommendations today to end forced and coerced sterilization in Canada.
Famed Russian arms dealer, 'Merchant of Death,' back in the spotlight
Viktor Bout, the Russian arms dealer labelled the 'Merchant of Death' who inspired the Hollywood movie 'Lord of War,' is back in the headlines with speculation around a return to Moscow in a prisoner exchange
Edmonton
-
Documents show recommendations, warnings from Alta. chief medical officer of health
The Provincial Court of Alberta released documents on Wednesday that provide a glimpse into how Alberta's United Conservative government decided when to begin removing provincial COVID-19 restrictions last February.
-
WestJet flights delayed due to system outage
'Intermittent issues' in a telecommunications system are leading to delayed WestJet flights in Canada and abroad Thursday morning.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Heat returns for a few days
Sunshine and above-average temperatures for the next three days in Edmonton and area.
Vancouver
-
Province to provide update on Surrey-Langley SkyTrain expansion
The province will provide an update on the long awaited Surrey-Langley SkyTrain expansion, which is the first rapid transit project south of the Fraser River in three decades.
-
Woman's disappearance 'out of character,' Vancouver police say in appeal
Vancouver police are looking for a young Indigenous woman they say was last heard from earlier this week.
-
'Rapid' spread of avian flu cases prompts call from SPCA for B.C. residents to remove bird feeders
With dozens of confirmed avian flu cases among wild birds in B.C., the provincial SPCA is urging residents to temporarily remove bird feeders to stop the rapid spread of the disease.
Atlantic
-
Spouse of Nova Scotia mass shooter reveals grim new details about their life together
For 19 years, Lisa Banfield lived with a man described as a controlling, abusive psychopath who repeatedly beat her.
-
Worker dies at N.S. rock quarry after piece of equipment catches fire: Department of Labour
A workplace death at a rock quarry in Nova Scotia's Strait area is under investigation by the Department of Labour.
-
'I thought, they're gone': Patient dies while waiting in Fredericton ER
Horizon Health Network confirmed Wednesday afternoon that a patient died while at Fredericton's Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital emergency department waiting room on Tuesday.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. municipality changes name to ancestral First Nation name
In a first for British Columbia, a municipality is changing its name back to its ancestral First Nation title.
-
B.C. announces fire ban for coastal regions, including Vancouver Island, Haida Gwaii
British Columbia fire officials will ban most open fires on the B.C. coast, including Vancouver Island and Haida Gwaii, starting this week.
-
Police seek owners of 4 pieces seized in massive Oak Bay art fraud investigation
Investigators are trying to identify the owners or artists behind four artworks that were among thousands of pieces seized during an investigation into an art dealer in Oak Bay, B.C.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Mandatory random COVID-19 testing returning for Toronto Pearson airport travellers
Starting next week, fully-vaccinated travellers entering Canada through Toronto Pearson International Airport will once again be subjected to mandatory random COVID-19 testing.
-
COVID-19 vaccine 4th dose booking open today for Ontarians aged 18 to 59
Many adults across Ontario are now able to book second booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines.
-
Toronto must treat people in homeless encampments with the dignity, ombudsman says
Toronto's ombudsman says the city must treat people living in homeless encampments with dignity and respect.
Montreal
-
Quebec COVID-19 update coming Thursday amid increase in hospitalizations
Quebec reported a steep increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations Wednesday with a net increase of about 100 beds occupied by coronavirus patients.
-
Montreal's Caribbean community seeks answers after 15 officers interrupt BBQ
Montreal's Grenadian community is demanding answers after 15 police officers reported to a fundraising event last month in response to a noise complaint.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Health Canada approves Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine as first for youngest kids
Canada's drug regulator approved Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for infants and preschoolers, making it the first vaccine approved for that age group in the country.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | One person injured in downtown Ottawa stabbing
Ottawa police are at the scene of a stabbing at Rideau Street and Mackenzie Avenue, near the Fairmont Chateau Laurier hotel.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Health Canada approves Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine as first for youngest kids
Canada's drug regulator approved Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for infants and preschoolers, making it the first vaccine approved for that age group in the country.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa Public Health increasing operations at clinics to administer fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose
Ottawa Public Health says it's increasing vaccination capacity at community clinics, mobile clinics and neighbourhood hubs, as Ontario expands eligibility for a second booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Murder charge laid after human remains found behind Guelph business
Police have charged a man with second-degree murder after human remains were found behind a Guelph business on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Local pharmacists, public health units prepare for new wave of vaccinations
On Wednesday morning, Ontario’s chief medical officer Dr. Kieran Moore announced all adults aged 18 and up can book a fourth dose appointment using the provincial system as of 8 a.m. on July 14.
-
Two charged in screen slashing at Waterloo cinema
Two people have been arrested and charged in connection to a series of screen slashings at several southern Ontario movie theatres – including in Waterloo.
Saskatoon
-
1st monkeypox case reported in Sask.
The Government of Saskatchewan says the first case of monkeypox in the province has been confirmed.
-
Family of Saskatoon woman missing for 3 days pleads for help
The husband of a missing woman is pleading for the public's help in finding his wife.
-
Sask. mobile home residents forced to leave Leisureland after lease expires
It’s the first summer in 18 years that Karen Fisher won’t be planting flowers in the garden that surrounds her home in Leisureland, a mobile home community southwest of Saskatoon.
Northern Ontario
-
Canada resuming mandatory random COVID-19 testing for air travellers
The federal government is bringing back mandatory random testing for air travellers coming into Canada, starting July 19.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Health Canada approves Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine as first for youngest kids
Canada's drug regulator approved Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for infants and preschoolers, making it the first vaccine approved for that age group in the country.
-
Sudbury police arrest man wanted in Frood Road stabbing
The man wanted for attempted murder in connection with a double-stabbing earlier this month on Frood Road has been arrested, Sudbury police say.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Health Canada approves Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine as first for youngest kids
Canada's drug regulator approved Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for infants and preschoolers, making it the first vaccine approved for that age group in the country.
-
LIVE AT 11 AM
LIVE AT 11 AM | Winnipeg police to announce arrest in 3D printed gun investigation
The Winnipeg Police Service will announce arrests made following an investigation into 3D printed firearms.
-
Brandon police arrest man after assault streamed on Facebook
Brandon police officers arrested a 46-year-old man following an assault that was streamed on social media earlier in the month.
Regina
-
Highway 6 north of Regina reopened following serious collision: RCMP
RCMP said Highway 6 north of Regina has been reopened Thursday morning after a collision blocked both lanes late Wednesday afternoon.
-
Emergency crews respond after home struck by lightning overnight
Emergency crews were called to a home on the 2800 block of Victoria Ave. after residents reported their house had been hit by lightning around 3 a.m. on Thursday.
-
1st monkeypox case reported in Sask.
The Government of Saskatchewan says the first case of monkeypox in the province has been confirmed.