Passengers flying with WestJet won't be boarding one of the airline's Boeing 737 Max planes anytime in the near future.

The company announced this week it was removing its fleet of aircraft from the schedule until January 5.

WestJet is the latest airline to make the decision not to use the aircraft after the international community banned the plane from flying after two fatal crashes in five months.

Earlier this summer, Air Canada decided to stop using the planes until January 8 and even took steps to send its 24 Max 8s to the southern U.S. to prevent corrosion while they are out of service.

WestJet hasn't made any plans to move its 13 Max 8s, instead keeping them in Canadian hangars and running routine maintenance checks, which includes running their engines once a week.

Officials say the loss of the planes has cost the company 10 per cent of its total seat capacity and forced them to cut certain routes and increase fuel spending.

Lauren Stewart, WestJet spokesperson, says the airline has kept 98 per cent of its planned flights since the Max was banned in March.

Passengers who've booked flights with the airline on the planes will be notified by Sunday with their altered flight plans.

Two crashes, one near Indonesia in October 2018 and the other in Ethiopia on March 10, killed a total of 346 people including 18 Canadians.

(With files from the Canadian Press)