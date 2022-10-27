WestJet is investigating after airline tweets customer's personal information

WestJet says it is investigating after a customer's personal information was shared across the airline's social media accounts Thursday.

The Calgary-based airline shared a document for a seat fee on its social media channels, in what appears to be a breach of the customer's privacy.

The document contains passenger information for a round trip flight between Calgary and Vancouver.

It was shared on the company's Twitter and Facebook accounts, which together have 1.5 million followers.

The posts were taken down within minutes of being posted.

In an emailed statement, WestJet spokeswoman Morgan Bell said that the airline is aware of the situation and is investigating the matter.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27 2022.