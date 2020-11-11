CALGARY -- WestJet is advising recent guests who flew with the airline about a possible close contact some passengers may have had with active cases of COVID-19.

The Calgary-based airline is providing the information regularly so guests can take the proper precautions in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The most recent cases involving flights arriving and departing from Calgary International Airport, along with the possible rows who likely came into close contact, are:

Nov. 6 – Flight 610 from Calgary to Ottawa, rows 3 to 9

Nov. 2 – Flight 3191 from Calgary to Grande Prairie (YQU), rows 8 to 14

Oct. 30 – Flight 613 from Ottawa to Calgary, rows 4 to 10

All guests who flew on the listed flights and were seated along the listed rows are urged to self-monitor themselves for any sign of cough, fever or respiratory issues.

If symptoms develop, they should contact their local health authorities as soon as possible.