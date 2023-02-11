WestJet pilots file for federal conciliation; months of contract talks unsuccessful

The union that represents pilots at WestJet says it is asking for federal assistance after months of failing to reach a contract agreement with the airline. The WestJet Master Executive Council, represented by the Air Line Pilots Association, International (ALPA), says it has filed a request for conciliation assistance with the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service. A WestJet planes waits at a gate at Calgary International Airport in Calgary, on Aug. 31, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh The union that represents pilots at WestJet says it is asking for federal assistance after months of failing to reach a contract agreement with the airline. The WestJet Master Executive Council, represented by the Air Line Pilots Association, International (ALPA), says it has filed a request for conciliation assistance with the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service. A WestJet planes waits at a gate at Calgary International Airport in Calgary, on Aug. 31, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Survivors still being found as quake death toll tops 25,000

The death toll in Turkiye and Syria from the earthquake that struck five days ago has surpassed 25,000. Turkiye's president on Saturday raised the death toll in his country to 21,848, while in Syria, the reported number of dead was 3,553 in government and rebel-held areas.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina