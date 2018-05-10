Pilots at WestJet have given their union a strike mandate and the Air Line Pilots Association says 91 percent voted in favour of strike action.

In a statement, the ALPA says the union will continue to negotiate with the airline but that its leaders can call a strike if negotiations break down.

“The goal is—and always has been—to secure a fair collective agreement that brings stability to the airline, and not to strike,” said Capt. Rob McFadyen, chairman of WestJet’s ALPA Master Executive Council in the statement released on Thursday. “The strong results of our strike vote and the excellent turnout at our informational picketing event earlier this week should provide management the added incentive it needs to bring serious proposals to the bargaining table that address our concerns.”

The ALPA says there are large gaps in proposals concerning compensation, working conditions, and job security.

“Our pilots have built this airline, and now it is time for our efforts to be properly recognized in terms of industry-standard compensation and working conditions, and real job security that prevents management from outsourcing our jobs,” McFadyen adds.

The union says it will continue negotiations in Halifax next week and that it is committed to getting a deal done.

Both the union and airline say there will be no job action over the Victoria Day long weekend to ensure holiday travellers are not impacted.

WestJet issued a statement following the announcement …

“We respect the outcome of this vote and recognize the mandate WestJet pilots have given ALPA,” said Ed Sims, WestJet President and CEO. “We are certain our guests will appreciate that this update confirms their travel will be unaffected over the Victoria Day long weekend.”

“We remain at the negotiation table to drive a sustainable agreement, in the best interest of our pilots, 13,000 WestJetters and the 70,000 guests who fly with us daily.”

The pilots will be in a legal position to start strike action on May 19.