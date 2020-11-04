CALGARY -- Calgary-based WestJet Airlines has released new information about several flights where passengers came into close contact with a guest who had COVID-19.

The company announced the latest details of the affected flights Tuesday afternoon in an effort to be "open and transparent" during the COVID-19 pandemic.

WestJet said the following flights, from Calgary, are affected:

Oct. 30 - Flight 183, from Calgary to Kelowna (YLW), rows 12 to 18

Oct. 30 – Flight 227, from Calgary to Victoria (YYJ), rows 4 to 10

Oct. 28 – Flight 253, from Calgary to Kelowna (YLM), rows 19 to 23

Guests who were seated in the listed rows are considered to be "close contacts" and should take proper precautions, WestJet says.

"Public health officials recommend that affected individuals self-isolate for 14 days after arrival and monitor symptoms. Guests are advised to contact their primary care provider, or their local public health unit if they are concerned that they may have been exposed to or are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19."

If any of those guests develop signs of a cough, fever or respiratory issues with 14 days of the flights, they are advised to contact public health authorities immediately.

WestJet says the safety of its guests and crews is the company's top priority.