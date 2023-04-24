WestJet responds to proposed changes to airline passenger bill of rights

Calgary-based airline WestJet is responding to the federal government's announcement on Monday that it will be beefing up the passenger bill of rights.

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra detailed a list of proposed reforms which he said are designed to close loopholes used by airlines to avoid paying fees under Ottawa's passenger rights rules.

The amendments to Ottawa's passenger rights charter were tabled in the House of Commons on Thursday as part of Bill C-47, the Budget Implementation Act.

In a statement, WestJet says it wants better accountability from others in the air transport industry, such as baggage handlers, who have been contracted out in recent years.

"WestJet welcomes Minister Alghabra’s commitment to shared accountability across the air travel ecosystem, for any entity that causes disruption. We believe the best and right path forward provides airlines with the ability to recoup costs from third-party entities when disruptions occur.

"The overall proposed changes to the (air passenger bill of rights), without a proper plan for shared accountability, will not improve the air travel journey for Canadian travellers, and will continue to single out airlines as the solitary point of responsibility across the ecosystem.

"WestJet is actively advocating for a strengthened system that accounts for shared accountability and removes the small carrier provision. We will continue to seek clarity from the federal government on these proposed changes to better understand the impact these changes will have on the overall cost of travel in Canada."

The proposed changes include mandatory compensation except in very limited circumstances, mandatory standards of treatment such as providing food and water and Increasing maximum fines on the airlines ten fold to $250,000.

The proposed changes would also shift the onus from passengers to the airlines to prove no compensation is warranted.

"Everyone will be entitled to compensation except for a clear list of exceptions," Alghabra says.

However, passenger rights advocate Gabor Lukacs says there are a number of problems, not the least of which is a broad exception for weather.

"The concern is if we have a snowstorm in Nova Scotia is going to be an excuse for not compensating passengers two days later in Vancouver," Lukacs says.

He also says the process is not transparent - that reviews will be conducted behind a screen of privacy protection, meaning its difficult to know how the rules are being applied.

"[It] is trying to entice passengers to submit themselves to this vague, non transparent process under promise that the burden of proof will be on the other side," says Lukacs.

With files from The Canadian Press