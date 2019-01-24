A U.K. man who caused a disturbance on board a WestJet flight that forced a London-bound flight back to Calgary could face a hefty punishment from the airline.

David Stephen Young, 44, had to be removed from a flight after it returned to Calgary International Airport on January 4.

According to an Agreed Statement of Facts, the flight left Calgary at 6:00 p.m.

Just 15 minutes into the flight, Young got up and attempted to use the washroom while the seatbelt light was on. He was told to sit back down by a flight attendant.

He returned to his seat but moments later got up again and tried to force his way into the locked bathroom.

When another passenger and the flight attendant tried to intervene, Young swore at them, ignored further instructions and forced his way into the washroom stall.

After Young came out, he continued to shout at one of the passengers who tried to intervene and began to gesture aggressively at her.

More flight attendants on board confronted Young and told him to return to his seat and eventually he complied.

However, the document states the incident left the flight attendants and other passengers feeling so shaken and threatened that the flight crew made the decision to return to Calgary.

After making the necessary preparations for a safe landing, the WestJet flight returned to the terminal where Young was escorted off the plane by a member of the Calgary Police Service and several CBSA agents.

He was charged with causing a disturbance, criminal harassment, assaulting a peace officer among other charges.

Police said that Young was likely intoxicated at the time of the incident.

His defence lawyer admitted to the court that he had been drinking prior to boarding the flight and said he was a recovering alcoholic who had been in recovery for 18 months prior to the incident.

The Crown has confirmed that WestJet is seeking restitution in the amount of $65,000 against Young for the costs of detouring the flight that resulted in a four hour delay for the other passengers.

The defence is seeking $5,000 to $8,000 in compensation.