More than 92 per cent of WestJet shareholders and optionholders who voted on Tuesday, voted in favour of Onex's friendly $3.5 billion takeover, paving the way for the sale of the airline.

"We are very pleased to obtaining overwhelming support from our securityholders at today's special meeting," said Ed Sims, WestJet's president and CEO in a statement released Tuesday afternoon. "Receiving this support is an important step on our path to closing this transaction, and we continue to engage with the necessary authorities on the remaining approvals."

WestJet's board unanimously recommended that shareholders vote in favour of the offer proposed by Onex, a Toronto-based private equity firm, ahead of Tuesday morning's vote. Ballots cast in person and by proxy represented approximately 3.3 million stock options, accounting for roughly 54 per cent of issued and outstanding shares in the airline.