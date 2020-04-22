CALGARY -- WestJet is removing about 4,000 flights per week from its domestic schedule from May 5 to June 4 in response to a collapse in travel demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"While some city pairings have been temporarily removed, we continue to serve the 38 Canadian airports to which we currently operate, ensuring that those with essential travel requirements can get where they need to be and that cargo goods like blood, medical products and food supplies can continue to flow," the company said in a statement.

"The overall demand for travel remains fluid during this ongoing pandemic and we continue to evaluate further reductions."

All trans-border and overseas flights have already been suspended until June 4.

Last week, the company also told the pilot association that it intends to issue layoff notices to 1,700 pilots

The following city pairs have been temporarily removed from May 5 to June 4, 2020: