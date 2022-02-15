WestJet welcomes removal of advance PCR testing for Canadian arrivals

WestJet is lauding the federal government's decision to cease advance molecular and arrivals testing requirements but says more needs to be done to assist the recovery of the aviation industry.

"The removal of travel barriers for fully-vaccinated travellers and families is a positive step forward for our industry; we have been advocating tirelessly for these changes on behalf of our guests and our communities," said Angela Avery, WestJet's executive vice-president, external affairs, in a statement. "As a fully-vaccinated industry, we have worked with public health authorities and all governments to curb COVID-19 and today's announcement validates that travel has never been a significant vector of transmission."

As of Feb. 28, fully-vaccinated travellers arriving in Canada will no longer be required to provide a negative molecular test result that had been conducted in the last 72 hours and may elect to undergo a less expensive rapid antigen test in the 24 hours before their arrival.

Canada has also stepped back its recommendation against all non-essential travel, an advisory that had been put in place at the height of the spread of the Omicron variant.

WestJet officials are calling for the removal of all advance testing requirements in favour of the reintroduction of only surveillance arrivals testing. The airline is also requesting an updated 'recovery roadmap for the travel and tourism industry' of the federal government based on the current state of the pandemic.