CALGARY -- A popular trail in Bow Valley Wildland Provincial Park will be off-limits to hikers this long weekend, and the foreseeable future, to prevent potential damage.

Alberta Parks says the wet conditions have made the trail "extremely prone" to damage.

The closure of the trail, which went into effect Wednesday, will remain in place until conditions improve.

For updated information on the closure, visit Bow Valley Wildland Provincial Park - Advisories.